Free school meals so popular teachers schedule lunch at different times

Free schools meals for primary pupils in Glasgow have been so popular headteachers have had to schedule lunch so children eat at different times.

School meal debt has been wiped out thanks to the Scottish Greens, says Alys Mumford (Picture: Chris Radburn/PA)

Kids from P1 to P5 have been having their food at different slots in the dining halls of certain schools, in order to fit all the pupils in for dinners.

The move comes as the council reports there is still no no “formal” update on when free meals will be provided to P6 and P7. Currently children in those years can get only get food at no cost if their parents receive certain benefits only.

A report to be presented to the council’s education services and early years city policy committee next week said: “Currently we have a number of schools where the increased take up due to automatic entitlement for P1 to P5 has resulted in schools having to stagger mealtimes and various sittings taking place within the dining hall.”

The report said the Scottish Government has awarded £2.262 million of capital funding for this financial year – to “facilitate the roll out of universal entitlement free school meals.”

It added: “The capital will be required to make all the necessary changes to kitchens and dining areas to cope with the expected increase in uptake.”

The government’s deputy first minister Shona Robison has recently confirmed P6 and P7 pupils will get the free lunches by 2024 according to the BBC.

Referring to the the situation with regards to P6 and P7 children getting fed, the council report to the committee said: “The Scottish Government has also indicated that the roll-out of free school meals entitlement will be rolled out initially to those children whose parent or guardian is in receipt of the Scottish Child Payment.”