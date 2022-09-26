Free Wagamama katsu curries for first 50 students in Glasgow: here’s how and where you can get one
Students can get a free katsu curry from Wagamama on Tuesday which usually costs £12.
To celebrate National Katsu Curry Day, Wagamama is rewarding students with free katsu curries at its restaurants across the country.
For students who love Wagamama, we have some huge news.
On September 27, you can get a free katsu curry - perfect for a flat outing with your new housemates or a post-lecture catch up with friends.
Most Popular
The offer includes variations of the dish for all dietary preferences - chicken katsu, yasai katsu, hot katsu and vegatsu.
One restaurant, which is yet to be announced, will even get a visit from Niko Omilana, social media star and previous mayoral candidate.
How to get a free katsu curry at Wagamama
All you have to do is enter your student email address on the noodle union webpage to qualify for the offer.
Remember to take your student ID card and a screenshot of your noodle union membership to the restaurant too, as proof will be required.
The promotion is available for dine in only - the first 50 students to arrive at all Wagamama restaurants between 3pm and 5pm tomorrow will receive one free katsu curry.
Niko Omilana has recently been appointed as the Wagamama noodle union president.
He said: “As one of my first acts as noodle union president, I’m proud to announce free katsu to mark National Katsu Curry Day – a day to celebrate across the nation as we come together in honour of all things katsu.
“Make sure to sign up to the noodle union so that you don’t miss out on a free katsu curry and other epic prizes throughout the year!”
Wagamama restaurants in Glasgow
There are three Wagamama restaurants in Glasgow, and are open 11am-10pm:
- City centre - 97 W George St, Glasgow G2 1PB
- Glasgow Fort - Glasgow Fort Shopping Park, block e, Glasgow G34 9DY
- Glasgow Silverburn - Unit 34, 763 Barrhead Rd, Glasgow G53 6AG