The march, organised by Fridays For Future Scotland - the Scottish branch of the international youth movement founded by Greta Thunberg in 2018 - starts at Kelvingrove Park at 11am.
The march will culminate in George Square, where there will be speakers and live music.
Last updated: Friday, 05 November, 2021, 13:22
Road closures
Today’s protest march sees a number of road closures, from 9am-4pm, detailed below.
- Anchor Lane
- Argyle Street between Kelvingrove Street and St Vincent Street
- Blythswood Square (south side) for its full length
- Blythswood Square between West Regent Street and West George Street
- Douglas Street St Vincent Street and West George Street
- Dumbarton Road between Byres Road and Argyle Street (eastbound closed only)
- Elmbank Street between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- George Square (north side) for its full length
- Holland Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street
- Hope Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street
- Kelvingrove Street between Sauchiehall Street and Argyle Street
- Nelson Mandela Place for its full length
- Newton Street between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square
- Pitt Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street
- Radnor Street between Sauchiehall Street and Argyle Street
- Renfield Street between West Regent Street and West George Street
- Sauchiehall Street between Argyle Street and Royal Crescent
- South Frederick Street, northbound only
- St Vincent Street between Argyle Street and Pitt Street
- Wellington Street between West Regent Street and West George Street
- West Campbell Street between St Vincent Street and West George Street
- West George Street between Pitt Street and George Square
- West Nile Street between St Vincent Street and Bath Street
Passing over the M8
Protesters are making their way over the M8 towards the Scottish Power building.
Police outside Scottish Power
Police presence outside the Scottish Power building.
Moving along Argyle Street
Protesters are making their way along Argyle Street towards the Scottish Power building.
The march is heading towards the Scottish Power building.
Argyle Street
Protesters are moving along Argyle Street.
March moves towards town
The march is slowly making its way towards town and its end point of George Square.
Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg is part of the march as Fridays For Future was founded by the climate activist in 2018.
March begins
The march begins, with protesters heading from Kelvingrove to Sauchiehall Street.