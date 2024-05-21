Friends of Richmond Park unveil four new benches following £10,500 Avant Homes donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Friends of Richmond Park Glasgow community group has unveiled four new benches thanks to a £10,500 donation from housebuilder Avant Homes Scotland.

The donation was made as part of Avant Homes’ ongoing involvement with the community group as part of its commitment to supporting and enhancing the local communities where it builds.

The four new benches are located around the perimeter of the Glasgow Richmond Model Boat Club Pond have been positioned at regular intervals to assist those with disabilities or mobility challenges.

Friends of Richmond Park Glasgow is a volunteer community group dedicated to the conservation and protection of the park.

Avant Homes Scotland has delivered 1,042 practically designed, energy-efficient apartments over 10 years at the Richmond Gate development in Oatlands, which is located a mile from Richmond Park.

Iain Allison, Avant Homes Scotland special projects director, commented: “As a housebuilder, we are dedicated to creating long-lasting sustainable communities. Working together with Friends of Richmond Park to provide these benches is a great example of us putting that commitment into practice.

“We have taken a great deal of satisfaction in making this donation knowing it will provide visitors to the park with a space to sit and enjoy the natural surroundings.”

Avant Homes Scotland currently has nine live developments. These range from Craigowl Law in Dundee to Draffen Park in Stewarton.