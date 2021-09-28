With a shortage of HGV drivers forcing a handful of forecourts to close, petrol prices have risen by half a penny in the past two days alone, according to the AA. Here is how that could affect Glasgow.

Petrol stations in Glasgow

Glasgow as a whole has an average number of petrol stations. Rounded to the nearest five, Glasgow North is the only constituency that is below average, with two or fewer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which areas could be most at risk of shortages?

Places which may feel any temporary closures the keenest are those with fewer filling stations.

There are about 4,150 petrol stations across the UK, according to Government figures, but they are not equally spread.

This map shows how many filling stations there are per constituency, rounded to the nearest five.

Loading....

Is there a petrol shortage in the UK?

There is no shortage of petrol and thousands of forecourts are operating normally, according to the AA.

Motorists have been urged not to panic-buy fuel, after a small number of petrol stations were forced to close because of a lack of HGV drivers.

BP said a “handful” of its filling stations had closed due to a lack of fuel, and Esso owner ExxonMobil also said a “small number” of its Tesco Alliance petrol forecourts had been impacted.

Edmund King, the AA’s president, said: “Fridays and the weekend always tend to be busier on forecourts as drivers either combine filling up with shopping runs, prepare for weekend trips or refuel for the start of the new working week.

“Drivers should not fill up outside their normal routines because, even if the occasional petrol station is temporarily closed, others just down the road will be open.”

How can I find the cheapest petrol near me?

There are various comparison websites which will tell you where you can buy the cheapest petrol in your area, such as this tool by Confused.com .