Full cast announced for Pavilion Theatre’s annual pantomime

Final casting is confirmed as The Pavilion Theatre Glasgow’s annual pantomime Treasure Island gets set to take you to a far off, mystical island piled high with treasure in a fun-filled family adventure from 30 November 2023 to 14 January 2024.

The swashbuckling tale will see Jennifer Neil (Polly Pollock) joined by ensemble Ava Judge, Carmen Judge, Deone Gilespie and Kiran Macintosh alongside the previously announced Liam Dolan (Willie Hawkins), Stephen Purdon (Pirate Pilchard), Grado (Pirate Pucklebum), Jack Jester (Long John Silver), Scott Fletcher (Jim Hawkins) Wullie Brennan (Squire McClunkey) Valissa Scott (Dame Henrietta Hawkins) and Elaine Mackenzie Ellis (Sea Legs Senga).

With old favourites and new faces, this year’s Pavilion Panto promises to be the best ever as the spectacular pirate themed adventure promises to continue to local theatre tradition.

Jim Hawkins has been left a treasure map but will he, his wee brother, Willie and their mammy, Henrietta be able to find the gold before Long John Silver and his pesky pirates, Pucklebum & Pilchard get their greedy hands on it? Squire McClunkey and Sea-Legs Senga are sailing as fast as they can to beat the baddies.

The Pavilion say: “Their voyage will be jam packed with all the traditional Pavilion Panto fun. Loads of laughs, great music, stunning sets and costumes – and all at prices that won’t shiver your timbers!”

Treasure island is presented by Imagine Theatre. It is written and directed by Eric Potts and Liam Dolan, with set design from Iain MacPherson, choreography Stephanie Fulton and musical arrangement and direction by Chris Pugh.