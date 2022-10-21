Gannet restaurant issues tribute to beloved young chef who passed away

Ross McComish was described as an ethusiastic young chef known for his charming and witty personality

Ross McComish was a chef who worked for The Gannet in Finnieston

Yesterday, The Gannet restaurant received the news that one of their chefs, Ross McComish, had passed away.

The young chef from Lanark passed unexpectedly yesterday, and messages of support for family and friends have been expressed online since.

Tributes have been pouring in for the chef, from fans of his cooking to family and friends. All praised Ross for his passion for his job and charming, witty personality.

A spokesperson for The Gannet said:”We are all devastated that our friend and colleague Ross McComish passed away.

“He had a great future in front of him, an enthusiastic chef with a can do attitude.

“We are a very tight team and each member plays an important role, there will be a void in the kitchen for sometime to come.

Advertisement