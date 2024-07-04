General Election 2024: Glasgow goes to the polls across the city to decide Westminster representation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Around 1,500 workers will staff 450 polling places today while an estimated 350,000 ballot papers will be needed and circa 500 ballot boxes used.
General Election: Glasgow votes
Dogs at polling stations
We wanted to brighten up your General Election day with some pictures of adorable dogs heading to the polling stations with their owners.
Famous faces have also been spotted heading to the polls as Scottish voters go to the ballot box throughout the day.
Here is a selection of some of our favourite images across Glasgow so far.
Professor John Curtice
Sir John Curtice, Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde, is one of the most recognisable faces of election night. A leading voice in social attitudes and electoral behaviour, he has worked with the university in Glasgow since 1989, offering analysis during the development of devolution, the independence referendum and a succession of landmark moments in politics. He has been involved in the BBC’s coverage of the last ten general elections.
He will spend election day on Thursday working with his team to hone the findings of a national exit poll that will be announced at 10pm as polls close and count centres spring into action. “The lovely thing about the period between 10 o’clock and 11.30 p.m. is that nobody knows!” he told The New York Times. “It’s that moment when we don’t really have a government.”
Scottish Labour leader calls for vote to end Tory government
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Scots could use their vote to “end the Tory nightmare”. He said: “This election is an opportunity for change that Scotland cannot afford to miss.
“Imagine waking up on Friday to the news of five more years under the Tories – the same sleazy Tories that put party before country, crashed the economy and left ordinary families to pick up the bill.
“But with a simple cross in a box on Thursday, Scots can end the Tory nightmare and deliver a transformative Labour government with Scotland at its heart.”
New poll projects Scotland results
Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta, said: “Our final Scottish voting intention before July 4 suggests the SNP is ahead of Labour, showing a modest improvement and potentially blunting their losses on election night. If our results were reflected on polling day, John Swinney's election as SNP leader looks like it will have come just in the nick of time.
"That being said, Labour's efficient vote, in particular around the Central Belt, will still mean it's likely going to be a very good evening for Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer. Their majority is no longer dependent on Scotland, but they'll want to squeeze the SNP as much as they can."
Prof Curtice said the battle between Labour and the SNP “now looks as though it could be significantly closer than Labour had hoped and the SNP feared when Rishi Sunak called the election six weeks ago”.
New poll shows SNP lead
Labour has slipped behind the SNP in Scotland again, a new poll for The Scotsman has found, in a sign the battle between the two parties may be significantly closer than the former had hoped.
The poll by Savanta for The Scotsman found the SNP now on 34 per cent of the vote, while Labour is on 31 per cent – a fall of seven points from the middle of June.
Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at Strathclyde University, said this would see the SNP return 24 MPs compared to Labour’s 22.
The Glasgow Green Party are running candidates in all six Glasgow seats in this election.
John Hamelink, Glasgow Greens candidate for Glasgow South West, said: “At such a momentous time in politics, both at home and across the world, it has never been more important to stand up for what is right. "With a complacent Labour party which has proven itself yet again to be stripped of conviction and substance when it really matters, the need for a strong left wing perspective in the commons is paramount for the future of this country and for those who live in it.
"As eco-socialists, we must stand for a just transition away from fossil fuels, and through this change we must empower workers with all their skills, talents and wisdom to build a society for all of us, not just those with asset wealth and political sway.
"We want ordinary people to be part of this from the get-go, and no other party offers that."
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar: 48 hours to “get rid of this rotten Tory Government”.
With the general election reaching its end, Mr Sarwar said the “stakes could not be higher” on July 4, with voters facing a “stark choice”.
Trumpeting his party’s message throughout the election campaign, Mr Sarwar said there would be “change with Labour”.
“For 14 years the Tories have caused economic turmoil and human suffering across Scotland – but in just 48 hours we have the opportunity to boot them out,” he said. “The stakes could not be higher in this election.”
SNP blast Labour
"There's just two days until polling stations open, and across Scotland the result is too close to call," the First Minister said.
"The result in England is a foregone conclusion and Keir Starmer will be the next UK prime minister. But in Scotland, the outcome is on a knife edge and every single vote will count.
"In the last few days of the campaign, we will be working hard to let the people of Scotland know that only a vote for the SNP is a vote to reject more austerity cuts from Westminster."
Mr Swinney added: "Labour has baked £18 billion of cuts into their spending plans, they have promised to hold the door open to privatisation in the NHS and they are committed to Brexit, which has been a total disaster, especially in rural Scotland .
"If you want to say no to more austerity cuts from Westminster and ensure that decisions about Scotland are made in Scotland, then it must be SNP on Thursday.
"The SNP will be a strong voice for Scotland in Westminster, holding the Labour government to account and putting your interests and values first - but you have to vote for it.”
First Minister John Swinney
First Minister John Swinney has urged Scots to back his party to avoid "more austerity cuts from Westminster" as he claimed the election was on a "knife edge".
Mr Swinney will be in the Highlands as the campaign enters its final 48 hours, with opinion polls suggesting the SNP and Labour are jousting to be the largest party north of the border.
Both Labour and the Conservatives have been criticised by experts, including the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), over what was described as a "conspiracy of silence" relating to potential spending cuts required by the incoming government.
With less than a week to go until the general election on July 4, some seats in Scotland are safer than others. Around a dozen different polls have been published, highlighting how some seats have a significant voting margin, others are a tight two-horse race, and some are too close to call.
In and around Glasgow, the SNP are in a tussle with Labour to secure the seats that could have a major impact on the direction of Scotland’s representation at Westminster.
We’ve taken a look at polls from Savanta, Ipsos, More in Common, Survation, YouGov, Britain Predicts, Focaldata, FT, Economist, Electoral Calculus, WeThink and electionmaps, and compared them to see what the polling consensus is as the general election campaign enters its final stage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.