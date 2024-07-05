General Election 2024: Meet the 6 new MPs representing Glasgow at Westminster

Glasgow returned a full house of Labour MPs to Westminster on what was a catastrophic night for the SNP who lost all of their previously held seats in the city.
There was also further Labour gains in neighbouring constituencies in North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire.
Here are all the Glasgow Labour MPs heading to the House of Commons.
1. Maureen Burke
Maureen Burke has been elected the MP for Glasgow North East after receiving 15,639 votes with there being a 47.06% turnout in the constituency. | Getty Images
2. John Grady
John Grady has been elected the MP for Glasgow East after receiving 15,543 votes with there being a 51.59% turnout in the constituency. | Law Society of Scotland
3. Gordon McKee
Gordon McKee has been elected the MP for Glasgow South after receiving 17,696 votes with there being a 60.56% turnout in the constituency. | Supplied
4. Patricia Ferguson
Patricia Ferguson has been elected the MP for Glasgow West after receiving 18,621 votes with there being a 58.07% turnout in the constituency. | Supplied
