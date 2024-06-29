Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With less than a week to go until the general election on July 4, some seats in Scotland are safer than others. Around a dozen different polls have been published, highlighting how some seats have a significant voting margin, others are a tight two-horse race, and some are too close to call.

In and around Glasgow, the SNP are in a tussle with Labour to secure the seats that could have a major impact on the direction of Scotland’s representation at Westminster.

We’ve taken a look at polls from Savanta, Ipsos, More in Common, Survation, YouGov, Britain Predicts, Focaldata, FT, Economist, Electoral Calculus, WeThink and electionmaps, and compared them to see what the polling consensus is as the general election campaign enters its final stage.

The majority of polls indicates the MP elected for constituencies in and around Glasgow will be:

Airdrie and Shotts - Kenneth Stevenson, Labour

Coatbridge and Bellshill - Frank McNally, Labour (Survation thinks Steven Bonnar, SNP)

East Kilbride and Strathaven - Joani Reid, Labour (Britain Predicts says Grant Constello, SNP)

Glasgow East - John Grady, Labour (Survation says David Linden, SNP)

Glasgow North - Martin Rhodes, Labour (Survation says Alison Thewliss, SNP)

Glasgow North East - Maureen Burke, Labour (Survation says Anne McLaughlin, SNP)

Glasgow South - Gordon McKee, Labour (two polls, Survation and WeThink, say Stewart McDonald, SNP)

Glasgow South West - Zubir Ahmed, Labour (two polls, Survation and Electoral Calculus, say Chris Stephens, SNP)

Glasgow West - Patricia Ferguson, Labour (Survation says Carol Monaghan, SNP)

Hamilton and Clyde Valley - Imogen Walker, Labour

Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West - Martin McCluskey, Labour (WeThink says Ronnie Cowan, SNP)

Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke - Pamela Nash, Labour (two polls, Survation and Electoral Calculus, say Marion Fellows, SNP)

Paisley and Renfrewshire North - Alison Tayler, Labour (Britain Predicts says Gavin Newlands, SNP)

Paisley and Renfrewshire South - Johanna Baxter, Labour (WeThink says Jacqueline Cameron, SNP)

Rutherglen - Michael Shanks, Labour

Stirling and Strathallan - Alyn Smith (Electoral Calculus says Chris Kane, Labour)

West Dunbartonshire - Douglas McAllister, Labour (two polls, Survation and WeThink, say Martin Docherty-Hughes, SNP)