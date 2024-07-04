Labour are looking set to have a night to remember in Glasgow as the party is expected to win the majority of seats in the UK and Scotland.

Voters in Scotland will send 57 MPs to Westminster, which is two fewer than at the previous general election in 2019 due to boundary changes determined by population size.

The 2024 exit poll has shown that Labour is expected to win a whopping 410 seats across the UK to inflict the worst Conservative result in the parties history. The SNP are only predicted to win 10 seats which is 34 fewer seats than what they picked up in 2019.

Ballot boxes have now began to arrive at the count centre in Glasgow.

1 . Voting begins People arrived early to cast their votes during the general election at Pollokshields Burgh Hall. | Getty Images

2 . A day to remember for Anas Sarwar? Scottish Labour Party leader Anas Sarwar poses with his wife Furheen and son Aliyan after voting at a polling station at Pollokshields Burgh Hall. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . All smiles for John Swinney? First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, arrives to vote with SNP Candidate Dave Doogan at a polling station in Blairgowrie. | Getty Images

4 . Summer election? A voter leaves a polling station as it starts to rain in Glasgow. The weather in Glasgow certainly didn't feel like a summer election. | AFP via Getty Images