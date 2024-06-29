General Election 2024: Update on postal votes as Glasgow prepares to go to the polls

Applications made before the deadline on 7 June.

Where an elector applied for a postal vote before 5pm on 7 June, they will have been included in the first tranche of postal packs sent out. These were delivered on Saturday, 22 June.

The council say: “Where a pack has not arrived, legislation allows us to star issuing replacement postal ballots from today (28 June). This is the normal process, which is in place at every election.

“Depending on the elector’s preference, we can arrange for replacements to either be collected from our election office or posted first class. If collected in person, a private space is available where the voter can fill in the ballot paper and postal paperwork and return the ballot, there and then.

Applications made between 8 - 19 June

“Where an elector applied for a postal vote after 5pm on 7 June but before 19 June, they will have been included in the second tranche of postal pack sent out. These began to arrive today, as anticipated and we have been given assurances by Royal Mail that the remainder will arrive tomorrow.

“If a pack has not arrived by Monday, we will issue a replacement from our election office.Where second tranche voters have contacted the office today and demonstrated they are going on holiday this weekend, we have endeavoured to offer a replacement ballot.”