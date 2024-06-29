General Election 2024: Update on postal votes as Glasgow prepares to go to the polls
- Voting for the general election is already underway in Glasgow as around 80,000 postal voting packs have been issued, more than a third of which have already been completed and returned.
- Just under 72,000 of these were sent to pre-existing postal voters and those who applied before the first deadline on 7 June and arrived with voters last weekend.
- A total of 7,619 people made a valid application for a postal vote after the first deadline. Their ballot packs began arriving today, with the remainder expected tomorrow.
General Election: Glasgow votes
With less than a week to go until the general election on July 4, some seats in Scotland are safer than others. Around a dozen different polls have been published, highlighting how some seats have a significant voting margin, others are a tight two-horse race, and some are too close to call.
In and around Glasgow, the SNP are in a tussle with Labour to secure the seats that could have a major impact on the direction of Scotland’s representation at Westminster.
We’ve taken a look at polls from Savanta, Ipsos, More in Common, Survation, YouGov, Britain Predicts, Focaldata, FT, Economist, Electoral Calculus, WeThink and electionmaps, and compared them to see what the polling consensus is as the general election campaign enters its final stage.
Inside Glasgow's general election preparations
Preparations are underway to ensure election day runs smoothly. Around 1,500 workers will be required to man approximately 450 polling places while an estimated 350,000 ballot papers will be needed and circa 500 ballot boxes used. You can read more about Glasgow’s preparations for the general election here.
Polls suggest Scottish Labour have a strong chance to win all the Glasgow seats that the SNP has dominated at Westminster since 2015.
Sarwar says: “It is clear that only a vote for Scottish Labour can get rid of the Tories and deliver the change Scotland needs.”
Football Constituencies
Ever wondered what constituency your favourite Scottish football team is in?
John Swinney on the campaign trail
GlasgowWorld joined First Minister on the campaign trail in the new Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke seat with candidate Marion Fellows. You can read our report here.
How to cast your postal vote in Glasgow
Applications made before the deadline on 7 June.
Where an elector applied for a postal vote before 5pm on 7 June, they will have been included in the first tranche of postal packs sent out. These were delivered on Saturday, 22 June.
The council say: “Where a pack has not arrived, legislation allows us to star issuing replacement postal ballots from today (28 June). This is the normal process, which is in place at every election.
“Depending on the elector’s preference, we can arrange for replacements to either be collected from our election office or posted first class. If collected in person, a private space is available where the voter can fill in the ballot paper and postal paperwork and return the ballot, there and then.
Applications made between 8 - 19 June
“Where an elector applied for a postal vote after 5pm on 7 June but before 19 June, they will have been included in the second tranche of postal pack sent out. These began to arrive today, as anticipated and we have been given assurances by Royal Mail that the remainder will arrive tomorrow.
“If a pack has not arrived by Monday, we will issue a replacement from our election office.Where second tranche voters have contacted the office today and demonstrated they are going on holiday this weekend, we have endeavoured to offer a replacement ballot.”
Postal votes can be returned in person, as well as by post. The council saw: “If an elector has any doubt that their vote will reach us on time, we encourage them to bring it to our election office or, on polling day, to their nearest polling place.”
