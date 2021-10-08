Genesis cancel Glasgow SSE Hydro gig due to positive Covid-19 tests

The band were due to play in Glasgow tonight as part of their latest tour.

Genesis have had to postpone tonight's gig.

What’s happening? Genesis are on tour and were due to play their final Glasgow show tonight, Friday 8 October at the SSE Hydro but have had to cancel due to band members testing positive for Covid-19.

The group, which currently consists of Phil Collins, Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford, Daryl Stuermer, and Nic Collins, made the announcement today, saying that a further three upcoming gigs at the O2 in London would also have to be rescheduled.

The line-up does not contain original singer Peter Gabriel or guitarist Steve Hackett.

Tickets for the final shows of the Last Domino? Tour will remain valid, and that the news had left the group “devastated”.

In a statement on social media, they said: “Following guidance and advice from the Government, it is with huge regret that the final four shows of Genesis’ Last Domino? Tour (this evening (8/10) at Glasgow SSE Hydro and 11, 12, 13 October at The O2 in London) have had to be postponed due to positive COVID19 tests within the band.

“We are working to reschedule them as soon as possible and will announce the new dates through our website (www.genesis-music.com) and social media channels as soon as possible. All tickets will remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket providers.