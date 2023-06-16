Gerry Cinnamon releases live version of Diamonds in the Mud

Gerry Cinnamon is currently in the studio recording his third album. In the meantime, he is releasing a further taste of the new live album that relives how he closed his UK summer dates for 2022 - in epic style in front of 100,000 people at Scotland’s national football stadium on July 16 and 17th.

‘Diamonds In The Mud’ is a favourite from his debut album, ‘Erratic Cinematic’ - a song about the characters he encountered growing up in Glasgow, an ode to the people who make it all worthwhile, “I've been all around the world, But, there's nowhere compares to my hometown,” sings Gerry, “No’ the best place, but there’s diamonds in the mud.” The song was embraced as their anthem by the home crowd.

Says Gerry, “A tune about growing up in my hometown with a wee mention of some of the characters I’ve met and loved along the way.

“Played it all over the world and folk sing it about their own hometown about the mad characters they know and love. It’s a mad beautiful thing.

“From day one people have always reacted in a different way to Diamonds than they do other songs. A different energy. Like a coming together kinda thing it’s hard to put into words but you feel it.

“Chanting it with 100,000 in the national stadium across the back from my wee granny’s window took it to a different emotional level to be honest. I can handle most situations no problem but that was a bit overwhelming. Felt like a mad dream.”

The live album ‘Live at Hampden Park’ showcases that bond between artist and crowd that makes live music such a life affirming experience - and stands as a memento of that special summer when music came roaring back to the fans.

The two history-making homecoming shows at Hampden Park, the conclusion of Gerry’s record-breaking 2021-2022 tour, delivered as expected. First announced in 2019 but delayed due to the pandemic, it was clear that the massed ranks of Gerry’s followers, who snapped up every ticket in a matter of hours, were ready to party. Gerry made history as the first independent act and indeed the first Scot to sell out multiple nights at the national stadium.

Drawing on his two hit albums with songs that generate a legendary live experience the live album includes ‘Dark Days’, ‘Sun Queen’, ‘Ghost’, ‘Where We’re Going’ and platinum-certified singles ‘Sometimes’ and ‘Belter’ It also features the first flavour of new music, with previously unreleased track ‘Sacred’, a stunning tribute to his hero Billy Connolly with his own rendition of ‘I Wish I Was in Glasgow’, and fan favourite ‘Discoland’.

The continuing ascent of Gerry Cinnamon began with a self-released debut album (2017’s ‘Erratic Cinematic’, which has since gone Platinum). Gerry has become a stadium, arena and castle-filling headliner. In 2020, his hotly anticipated second album ‘The Bonny’ shot straight to Number 1 in the Official Album Charts in the UK and became the third biggest selling UK album released that year.

The two homecoming shows at Hampden Park concluded Gerry’s record-breaking 2021-2022 tour. His 350,000-capacity UK and Ireland tour, originally due to happen in 2020, included sold out shows at Birmingham and Manchester Arenas, London’s Alexandra Palace, the 25,000 capacity Malahide Castle, Dublin, and Musgrave Park Stadium, Cork. He also headlined at Swansea’s Singleton Park, the second biggest show ever held in the Welsh city, and set the record as the first artist to sell out three headline shows at the Belsonic, Belfast, playing to over 60,000 fans.

Gerry Cinnamon - Live at Hampden Park

1. Lullaby

2. Sometimes

3. What Have You Done

4. Ghost

5. Fortune Favours The Bold

6. Sun Queen

7. Fickle McSelfish

8. Dark Days

9. Roll the Credits

10. Belter

11. Sacred

12. War Song Soldier

13. The Bonny

14. Mayhem

15. Diamonds in the Mud

16. Discoland/Wonderful Days/I Wanna Be A Hippy (Medley)

17. I Wish I Was in Glasgow

18. Where We're Going

19. Kampfire Vampire