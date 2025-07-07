Braehead Shopping Centre is ready for the summer with the return of its popular giant ball pit for two weeks of free family entertainment. Spanning a massive 64 square metres and filled with over 100,000 colourful balls, the ball pit takes over the Central Atrium daily from 5th July to 20th July, following last year’s success.

To kick off the summer celebrations, Braehead hosted a summer party on the opening weekend of Saturday 5th - Sunday 6th July with live DJ sets, roaming stilt walkers and giveaways.Adding to the line-up of activities, Braehead gave visitors a chance to win gift card prizes to spend at the centre with two exciting competitions, Colour Trail and The Golden Ball.

Ashley Bisland, Centre Director at Braehead Shopping Centre, said: “After the incredible response to last year’s event, we’re thrilled to bring back the giant ball pit and this time, we’ve added some extras! At Braehead, we’re committed to creating memorable experiences for families and this summer’s events are all about fashion, food and fun.”

“We can’t wait to welcome visitors of all ages to enjoy the atmosphere at Braehead with two weeks of free entertainment – kick-starting the summer in style.

”With an unbeatable mix of shops, dining, and entertainment, Braehead is your one-stop destination this summer. From summer fashion must haves from M&S, Primark and Next to back-to-school essentials from brands new such as Flying Tiger, MINISO and Smiggle. Primark, Relax with a tasty bite at Five Guys, Prezzo, YO! Sushi, or Popeyes, there’s something for everyone. You can even check out an event at Braehead Arena!”

1 . Braehead Summer Activities Braehead

2 . Braehead Summer Activities Braehead

3 . Braehead Summer Activities Braehead