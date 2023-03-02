Gladiators: Glasgow contestants wanted for new series as cult TV show returns on BBC

Hit 1990s series Gladiators will be returning to television – and you could be on it.

Gladiators, the Saturday night television favourite of the 1990s, which last aired on ITV in 2000, will return to our screens late this year and bosses are now on the hunt for athletic contestants ready to challenge the new cast.

The programme’s format sees four contestants – two male and two female – compete in a series of physical events against the show’s elite Gladiators, eventually competing in one final event, with contestants aiming to secure a place in the grand final.

The show was presented by Ulrika Jonsson throughout its original run, and made household names of its Gladiators – including Falcon, Jet, Lightning, Cobra, Hunter, Saracen, Shadow, Trojan, Warrior and Wolf.

Bosses are looking for both contestants and Gladiators over the age of 18 for the new series.

The advert reads: ‘Contenders Ready! Gladiators Ready! Gladiators, one of the most exciting and energetic sports entertainment gameshows ever, will be returning to TV in its brand new home on the BBC.

‘The much loved Saturday night staple will be back with a brand new generation of superhuman Gladiators who will compete against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength.

‘We are searching the UK for elite athletes at the peak of their physical fitness to be part of the new generation of Gladiators.

‘We are also on the hunt for contenders who have the speed and skill to take on the mighty new Gladiators.’

You can apply to be on Gladiators here.

Applications close on April 1, 2023.