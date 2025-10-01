GlasGLOW 2025: Everything you need to know about this year’s GlasGLOW Halloween event

GlasGLOW will run from the end of October to early November at Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GlasGLOW is getting set to return to Glasgow’s West End this Halloween with a brand new 60-minute blockbuster light and sound show where they’ll be creating icons of Glasgow past and present as part of the Glasgow 850 programme.

GlasGLOW is for anyone who loves a great night out, a fantastic picture opportunity and who wants to discover Glasgow’s beautiful Botanic Gardens in a new light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

itison

What is the Glasgow light show (GlasGLOW)?

GlasGLOW was created and is written each year, by Oli Norman, founder of Glasgow based itison and local West End dad of three.

Oli had the idea for GlasGLOW back in 2010, taking inspiration from major light shows taking place in Botanical Gardens around the world and in 2018, the first GlasGLOW took place attracting over 80,000 people and selling out within days.

The goal for GlasGLOW is to spread joy and light up the city up during the dark months, boost the local economy at a traditionally quiet period of the year and give back to good causes in the local area through The itison Pumpkin Fund which we launched in 2019.

Every year, a new story unfolds, offering an unforgettable journey of escapism and magic for all ages.

What dates is GlasGLOW taking place in 2025?

GlasGLOW will run from 24th October – 9th November 2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where is GlasGLOW being held?

Now in its eighth year, the event will be held in Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens on Great Western Road.

Who is GlasGLOW for?

GlasGLOW is for anyone who loves a great night out, a fantastic picture opportunity and who wants to discover Glasgow’s beautiful Botanic Gardens in a new light.

The show is family-friendly but definitely not just for the kids! It’s a brilliant night out for friends, family, colleagues, date nights and anyone who wants to experience a world-class show in the heart of Glasgow.

Plus there’s a whole world dedicated to marshmallows!

How much are tickets for GlasGLOW?

Adults tickets for GlasGLOW are priced at £24 off peak and £26 peak with child tickets costing £10 off peak and £15 peak. All under 3’s go free with no ticket required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an additional charge of £8 on top of the adult and child tickets if you would like a mallow and fast pass which gets you access to the event through a dedicated entrance; including a Marshmallow skewer and fast pass entry into Marshmallowland too

Will there be food and drink at GlasGLOW?

Our Gourmet Street Food Village is back better than ever with artisan churros from westend legends Loop and Scoop, hand-stretched woodfired pizzas from Mangiamo, delicious fresh fried chicken from Dirty Bird, the return of the Fries Guys with their filthy brilliant, loaded fries, and new for 2025 Glasgow’s best Philadelphia cheesesteak from Hector & Harriet.

Stop at the Sweet Hut for hot chocolate and goodies, plus the return of Marshmallowland and The Glow Bar where you can grab a drink immersed in a spectacular light installation.

Can you use cash at GlasGLOW?

It is card only payments at the food and drink village – cash is not accepted by any vendors.

What are the times for GlasGLOW?

GlasGLOW will run from 24th October – 9th November 2025

Slots are every 15 minutes, first time slots commencing;

24th & 25th October: 6pm

26th – 31st October: 5pm

1st & 2nd November: 4:45pm

3rd November: 5pm

Relaxed sessions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

30th October at 4:45pm

2nd November at 4:30pm

3rd November at 4.45pm

How can you get to GlasGLOW?

GlasGLOW recommend getting to the event by walking, train or bus, as parking is extremely limited.

Subway

The closest subway stations are Hillhead and Kelvinbridge, just a few minutes walk from the Botanic Gardens. Park and Ride is also available from Bridge Street, Kelvinbridge and Shields Road subway stations.

Train

The nearest train stations are Partick and Hyndland, approximately a 20-minute walk from the Botanic Gardens, with services running regularly throughout the day from both Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street.

Bus

There are plenty of buses running from the City Centre to stops right outside the Botanic Gardens.

Car

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are parking restrictions in nearby streets and Parking Enforcement Officers will be in operation. The nearest car park is a few minutes walk away at Lilybank Gardens, just off Ashton Lane, and there is another at Kelvinbridge Subway Station. There’s also a taxi rank just outside the Botanic Gardens.

What should I wear to GlasGLOW?

Get your favourite warm coat on and wrap up cosy – it’s going to be cold! The route is fully outdoors so make sure you check the weather and bring a hat or brolly.

The route is on hardstanding ground but we’d recommend sensible footwear – high heels don’t fare well in the Botanics! Please stick to the paths at all times.

Can I bring a bag to GlasGLOW?

Small bags are allowed, but please remember no alcohol will be permitted – there is a bar at the show where you can grab a drink. Bags may be searched by security.

The event will go ahead unless Glasgow is experiencing extreme weather conditions.

Make sure you check the weather report and dress appropriately before heading out.