GlasGLOW will return this October Picture: itison
What’s happening? The itison team behind the autumn light show in the Botanics have announced that they’ve cancelled the opening night tonight due to the weather.
An itison spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we’ve had to take the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s first show of GlasGLOW due to overwhelming flooding blocking the road and entrance to the Botanic Gardens.
“We’re so sorry for the short notice, if you’re a ticket holder for this evening a full refund will be processed and an email on it’s way.
“Glasgow City Council have been alerted to the issue, the show was fine and ready to go, unfortunately the problem is on the roads and completely outwith our control.
“The irony of planning a show all about climate change while we face intense local flooding is not lost on us and we are so gutted and apologise for the short notice.”
GlasGLOW is set to run from now until the 14 November.
What to expect: Guests will enter the fictional world of Glasglopolis, a sprawling metropolis which is under attack from a terrifying toxic gloop. Playing the role of an undercover reporter, each guest will go on a journey to expose the truth and save the city’s annual pumpkin festival.