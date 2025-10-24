itison’s award-winning night-time spectacular GlasGLOW throws open the gates tonight at the Glasgow Botanic Gardens with its biggest, most Glasgow-inspired show to date. The team has shared a first look in new images.

This year’s theme, GlasGLOW’s Miles Better, features nine larger-than-life icons unique to Glasgow; from recreating the GlasGLOW Garden Festival, to bringing back the magic of Tam Shepherds and re-telling the story of The Necropolis and the Gorbals’ Vampire.

Now in its eighth year, GlasGLOW transforms the Botanics into a 60-minute blockbuster light and sound adventure celebrating the city’s spirit, stories and sense of humour.

1 . GlasGLOW Over 80,000 visitors are expected and the final tickets remaining are available across the second week. | GlasGLOW

2 . GlasGLOW Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of GlasGLOW said: “This year, we set out to make a show that feels unmistakably Glasgow - big-hearted, bold and brilliantly fun.” | GlasGLOW

3 . GlasGLOW “Miles the mascot leads the way through nine epic icons, more light, more music and more creative detail than ever. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Botanics.” | GlasGLOW

4 . GlasGLOW Visitors will also find a Gourmet Street Food village, Marshmallowland for DIY mallow toasting, and drinks at the GLOW Bar set within a striking new light installation. | GlasGLOW