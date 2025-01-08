Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Glasgow 2026 Organising Company has announced the executive team who will lead the organisation to deliver the 23rd Commonwealth Games in the summer of 2026.

Phil Batty has been appointed Chief Executive Officer to deliver the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games alongside a senior team with a wealth of expertise and experience of delivering major sporting events in Scotland.

Jade Gallagher has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer; Faye Shaw, joins as Chief Financial and Corporate Services Officer; Louisa Mahon joins as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer; and Martin Fitchie joins as Chief Information Officer.

Glasgow 2026 will take place from Thursday 23 July to Sunday 2 August 2026 and feature a 10-sport programme concentrated across four venues within an eight-mile corridor of the city. The Games are being delivered by the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company in partnership with the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Scotland.

Batty joins Glasgow 2026 with a strong and impressive track record in major event delivery having previously been Director of Ceremonies, Culture & Queen's Baton Relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. In his role as CEO of SKYMAGIC, a world-leading drone light show business, Batty has worked internationally to deliver a programme of global shows and events.

He brings significant experience of realising the social impact from events, having held senior positions for the UK City of Culture programme and as Board member of Spirit of 2012, the London Olympic and Paralympic Legacy Funder.

Speaking about the opportunity of leading Glasgow 2026, he said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be appointed as Chief Executive of the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company, for what is set to be a unique and truly special Games. Glasgow and Scotland have such a strong reputation in delivering world-class major events and I am confident we will be a brilliant host for the 23rd Commonwealth Games.

“Delivering the Games is a team effort, which will bring over £100m of inward investment into the city, and I am looking forward to working with such a hugely talented workforce, experienced network of suppliers, partners, and local communities to bring the vision for Glasgow 2026 to life.

“Delivering at pace and without public funding, means that we, as an Organising Company, and our partners, need to think differently and innovatively. Glasgow 2026 will be fuelled by the legacy of 2014 - venues, talent and expertise - and of course the world-renowned Glasgow welcome. As we prepare for next year, we are determined to create an accessible and inclusive Games for both local communities and international visitors alike.”

Jade Gallagher joins Glasgow 2026 as Chief Operating Officer, having formerly been Championships Director of the hugely successful World Athletics Indoor Championships held in Glasgow last year, and having held senior event operations roles at Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council, including working on the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, COP26, the 2018 European Championships and Festival 2014 as part of the previous Commonwealth Games in the city.

Louisa Mahon joins the Organising Company as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer from Renfrewshire Council, where she was Head of Marketing, Communications and Events. Louisa was a member of the Council’s Corporate Management Team and directed cultural regeneration in Renfrewshire, including leading the campaign for Paisley’s Bid for UK’s City of Culture in 2021.

Faye Shaw, who was Managing Director of Serco Business Services and CFO of VIVO Defence Services, has significant commercial, operational and financial expertise and will oversee the corporate services of Glasgow 2026.

Martin Fitchie brings a wealth of Games expertise to Glasgow 2026, having worked as the Head of Results Technology Services for Glasgow 2014 and subsequently across a wide range of multi-sport events and championships in Scotland. Martin has been a key part of the working group that developed the Glasgow 2026 concept, and has a deep knowledge of all the excellent work undertaken to date to prepare venues in the city for major events and for 2026, ensuring continuity of planning and enabling the Organising Company to continue to move quickly and build on the strong foundations and business collectively set in motion.

George Black CBE, Chair of the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company, said: “We welcome Phil, Jade, Louisa, Faye and Martin, to their new roles on the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company executive team. This is a hugely talented and experienced major events team, and I am looking forward to working closely with them to bring the vision for Glasgow 2026 to life.

“We have brought together a passionate and skilled team with a real mix of experience to ensure that we will deliver the best possible Games for the people of Glasgow, Scotland and the Commonwealth.”

Katie Sadleir NZOM, Chief Executive of Commonwealth Games Federation said; “We are delighted that the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company has secured such an experienced senior leadership team to help deliver the Games, and we look forward to working closely with Phil and his colleagues. Having the leadership team in place is an important milestone as we continue our journey with confidence towards Glasgow 2026.’’