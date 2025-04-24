Glasgow Airport: 5 things which Glasgow Airport really needs in 2025

Glasgow and Aberdeen airports are set for expansion as part of a £350 million investment by owners AviAlliance.

The airport management company has announced its single largest capital investment in AGS Airports since its formation in 2014. AviAlliance has also named former Forth Ports CEO Charles Hammond OBE as the new chair of AGS, which includes Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton Airports.

AviAlliance, one of the world's leading private airport investors and operators, acquired the airports from Ferrovial and Macquarie in January for an enterprise value of £1.53 billion. AviAlliance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSP Investments, one of Canada’s largest pension investors, which is a long-standing investor in UK infrastructure with majority stakes in the port operator Forth Ports, one of the UK’s largest port groups and Angel Trains, the largest rolling stock company in the UK.

The five-year plan for growth includes the comprehensive transformation of Glasgow Airport’s main terminal building, which the owners say will deliver best in class operational and retail facilities for passengers. The programme will also direct investment into airfield infrastructure and energy efficiency initiatives for Glasgow, which handled around eight million passengers in 2024.

Here are five things which Glasgow Airport really needs in 2025.

1 . More regular flights to the United States Glasgow Airport currently only has one route to the United States - Orlando - compared to seven from Edinburgh. It would be great to have a direct service to New York or Chicago. | AFP via Getty Images

2 . More flights for weekend city breaks in Europe We'd love Glasgow Airport to expand their European short-haul routes to places like Milan, Madrid and Lisbon. You can fly to these destinations from Edinburgh Airport. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Better retail options If you need to pass the time at an airport, nothing beats a bit of shopping. It would be great to see major brands like Chanel, Dior or Tom Ford who all have premises at London Heathrow come to Glasgow. | AGS Airports