United Airlines has confirmed it is to return to Glasgow Airport in 2026 to reinstate direct flights to its New York hub, Newark Liberty International Airport.

The new daily scheduled service will take off on 8 May and run until 23 September 2026. It is the first time United will have operated at Glasgow since 2019.

The Glasgow-New York/Newark flight will be operated by Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft with a total of 166 seats, 16 of which are Premium Economy seats, 54 Economy Plus seats and 96 Economy seats. United Airlines' hub at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is its largest East Coast hub and a significant base for both domestic and international flights, especially to Europe. The hub connects passengers to destinations across North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Middle East.

The route has already been hailed as a “landmark achievement” which will bring “considerable cultural and tourism benefits” by business and civic leaders.

JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 2: The sun sets on the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on January 2, 2025, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Matt Hazelwood, Chief Commercial Officer at AGS Airports, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome United Airlines back to Glasgow Airport. New York is the most requested destination from our passengers, and this new service will provide a vital link for both leisure and business travellers. It also represents a major opportunity for inbound tourism, with hundreds of American visitors arriving daily to experience Scotland’s world-class golf, whisky, and stunning landscapes. This route will be a fantastic boost for the region and the wider Scottish economy."

“This success is testament to the ongoing efforts of our route development team and our focus on working closely with our like-minded partners across the Glasgow City Region. Our new owners are committed to strengthening Glasgow’s connectivity alongside delivering a best-in-class airport as part of the multi-million-pound investment programme announced in April this year.”

The return of United Airlines further strengthens Glasgow Airport’s transatlantic connectivity and supports tourism, business, and cultural links between Scotland and the United States.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “This is a very welcome return to Glasgow for United Airlines and a significant boost for our economy. The US is Glasgow’s largest international visitor market with Americans spending around 720,000 bed nights and £111 million in our city every year.*

“The reintroduction of a direct, daily seasonal service between two of the world’s most dynamic destinations will bring considerable cultural and tourism benefits, as well as connect businesses across the west of Scotland with one of the world’s largest economies.

“There will undoubtedly be strong demand for this new route and we are looking forward to working with United Airlines, Glasgow Airport and wider city and national partners to ensure it is a success.”

Stuart Patrick, Chief Executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, added: “Securing a new direct route to New York City is a landmark achievement for both the city and the airport. The United States remains one of our most important trading partners, and with East Coast of America being a priority export market for the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, this news will strengthen efforts in attracting inward investment and international trade.

“Huge credit is due to the dedicated staff and the new ownership group at AGS, whose commitment to championing our city and tireless work have made this development possible.

“We warmly welcome United Airlines and look forward to building a strong partnership with them at this exciting new chapter for our city.”

Flight details are as follows:

Flight: UA 230 | Start: 8-May-26 | End: 22-Sep-26 | Frequency: Daily | Market: EWRGLA | Departure: 22:15 | Arrival: 10:10 +1

Flight: UA 231 | Start: 9-May-26 | End: 23-Sep-26 | Frequency: Daily | Market: GLAEWR | Departure: 14:00 | Arrival: 16:35