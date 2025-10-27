Glasgow Airport celebrates launch of new direct flights to popular Italian cities with Wizz Air
The inaugural flights, which took off today (27th October 2025), mark a significant milestone in the airport’s partnership with Wizz Air and further strengthen Glasgow’s position as a key gateway to Europe.
Operating three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the new services offer passengers greater flexibility and affordable access to two of Italy’s most popular destinations.
Mark Beveridge, Managing Director at Glasgow Airport, said: "We are delighted to see Wizz Air’s new services to Rome and Milan take flight from Glasgow Airport. These exciting additions mark a significant milestone in our partnership with Wizz Air and further enhance our connectivity to two of Europe’s most iconic cities.
“The launch of these routes not only offers our passengers greater choice and flexibility, but also strengthens Glasgow’s position as a gateway to Europe. Whether travelling for business, leisure, or to visit friends and family, these direct flights provide a convenient and affordable way to experience the rich culture, history, and style that Italy is renowned for.
“We look forward to continuing our work with Wizz Air as they expand their presence in Scotland and offer even more opportunities for our passengers to explore the world."
The new routes provide Scottish travellers with the opportunity to explore the ancient history of Rome or the high fashion and vibrant culture of Milan.
Both cities also serve as excellent hubs for onward travel, from the coastal charm of Sperlonga near Rome to the picturesque lakes and alpine landscapes surrounding Milan.
All flights are operated using Wizz Air’s latest-generation Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering passengers a more efficient and environmentally sustainable travel experience.