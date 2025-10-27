Glasgow Airport is celebrating the launch of two new exciting routes operated by Wizz Air, connecting Scotland directly to the Italian cities of Rome and Milan.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inaugural flights, which took off today (27th October 2025), mark a significant milestone in the airport’s partnership with Wizz Air and further strengthen Glasgow’s position as a key gateway to Europe.

Operating three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the new services offer passengers greater flexibility and affordable access to two of Italy’s most popular destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Beveridge, Managing Director at Glasgow Airport, said: "We are delighted to see Wizz Air’s new services to Rome and Milan take flight from Glasgow Airport. These exciting additions mark a significant milestone in our partnership with Wizz Air and further enhance our connectivity to two of Europe’s most iconic cities.

Wizz Air

“The launch of these routes not only offers our passengers greater choice and flexibility, but also strengthens Glasgow’s position as a gateway to Europe. Whether travelling for business, leisure, or to visit friends and family, these direct flights provide a convenient and affordable way to experience the rich culture, history, and style that Italy is renowned for.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Wizz Air as they expand their presence in Scotland and offer even more opportunities for our passengers to explore the world."

The new routes provide Scottish travellers with the opportunity to explore the ancient history of Rome or the high fashion and vibrant culture of Milan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both cities also serve as excellent hubs for onward travel, from the coastal charm of Sperlonga near Rome to the picturesque lakes and alpine landscapes surrounding Milan.

All flights are operated using Wizz Air’s latest-generation Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering passengers a more efficient and environmentally sustainable travel experience.