EasyJet has announced the launch of a new winter route from Glasgow to Rome Fiumicino in Italy.

Flights to Rome are scheduled to take off on 2 February 2026, with the choice of flying on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, perfect for a getaway to enjoy the grandeur of the Italian capital.

Boasting a rich and storied past, Rome captivates history lovers and culture enthusiasts alike with world-famous landmarks including the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, and the awe-inspiring Pantheon. Art aficionados won’t want to miss the masterpieces housed in the Vatican Museums, including Michelangelo’s ceiling in the Sistine Chapel.

The Eternal City is equally famed for its culinary scene, where travellers can indulge in authentic Roman pasta dishes in a cosy trattoria to fine dining with a view of ancient ruins. Whether wandering cobbled streets or tossing a coin into the Trevi Fountain, travellers will find Rome as delicious as it is unforgettable.

Seats are now on sale at easyJet.com and via the app from £39.99*

easyJet holidays will also offer city break packages for the winter season to the destination of Rome.

All city break packages include flights and hotel, all covered by easyJet holidays’ Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Kevin Doyle, easyJet's Country Manager, said: “It's fantastic to be able to offer our customers another exciting route from Glasgow to Rome – whether heading off to explore the Eternal City’s rich history and iconic landmarks or simply looking to enjoy world-class cuisine and vibrant Italian culture.

“By expanding our network in Scotland, we’re continuing to enhance connectivity for our customers who choose easyJet for our unrivalled route network, great value fares, and friendly service. We look forward to welcoming them on board.”

Chris Tibbett, Airline Director at AGS Airports said:“It’s encouraging to see easyJet investing in city connectivity and seeing the opportunities that Glasgow Airport provides. Rome is a fantastic destination and we’re confident that this increased capacity will be well received by passengers. We’ll continue to support our airline partners in making these routes a success.”