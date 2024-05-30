Glasgow Airport faces summer holiday disruption as staff ballot for strike action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Unite the Union say members at ICTS Central Search are going without breaks they are legally entitled to due to staffing issues.

Unite the Union is to proceed with a ballot for industrial action ahead of the summer holidays. The union has warned of potential security risks ahead of the summer holiday rush at Glasgow Airport due to understaffing and security staff being denied contractual breaks.

It claims there are growing incidents of fatigue, exhaustion, and stress due to staff working beyond six hours with no break.

ICTS Central Search employ around 250 workers who deal with passengers directly in the security search area, and process them for flights. The workers cover mobile patrols, control access posts, screen all deliveries and deal with emergency services at Glasgow Airport.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has been made aware of an alarming situation at Glasgow airport which not only impacts on the wellbeing of workers but the security of all passengers.”

“It is appalling that ICTS workers are being routinely denied their contractual breaks by management, and under no circumstances will this be tolerated.”

Glasgow Airport (Photo by McAteer Photograph/Glasgow Airport)

“Unite will back our ICTS Search members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite blames the situation at ICTS Search on understaffing and shift patterns. It is moving ahead with a ballot for industrial action during the summer holidays.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, said: “The ICTS Search workers undertake safety and security critical tasks but how can they do this effectively when they are mentally and physically exhausted. If this situation is not resolved, then Unite will have no option but to ballot our members for industrial action.”