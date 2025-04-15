Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FlixBus is launching new coach services to Glasgow Airport this week from four Scottish cities.

The German travel brand FlixBus, is celebrating its 4th anniversary in the UK adding Glasgow Airport to its long distance coach network.

Services between Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, Stirling and Glasgow Airport will be available eight times a day from 17 April.

In Scotland, anyone with a National Entitlement Card (NEC) – available for over 60s, or anyone with a disability - can travel for free on the Scottish FlixBus network, including now Glasgow Airport. Under 22s with a valid Young Scot can also enjoy travel for free, either by booking online or simply walking on.

Andreas Schorling, Senior Managing Director of FlixBus UK said: “FlixBus is making it easier than ever to travel to Glasgow Airport, and we’re proud to be developing our Scottish transport network to ensure passengers have more affordable, reliable and sustainable options than ever.”

By high summer, over 200 green FlixBuses will be on the road throughout Scotland, England and Wales, bringing a total of over 80 destinations to the coach network. FlixBus has impressed passengers with its industry-leading TrustPilot score, reflecting its comfortable, modern vehicles and excellent customer experience.

Tickets start at just £4.49 on the route and are available to book online now.