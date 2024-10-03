Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Flights from Glasgow Airport will be heading to the stunning destination next month

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet2 waved off their first flights to Iceland for Winter 24/25 on Wednesday 2 October, marking the start of their biggest ever programme to the stunning destination.

Glasgow Airport will have two weekly services on Wednesday and Sunday which will operate from the 6 to 24 November 2024 as part of Jet2’s expanded programme which represents over 30,000 seats on sale, a capacity increase of 13% compared to last winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inaugural flights for the season took off from Leeds Bradford and Newcastle International Airports, taking customers to the bucket list destination.

Supplied

In addition, a series of dedicated trips are available from Belfast International and Edinburgh Airports .All flights to Keflavík International Airport near Reykjavik will be operated by award-winning Jet2.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com andJet2holidays, said: “This winter will see us operate our biggest ever Iceland programme, which comes in response to the fantastic demand from our customers and independent travel agent partners.

“We are delighted to be waving off our first customers to Iceland today for the Winter 24/25 season, marking the start of what we know will be another busy and successful season. With an unrivalled programme on sale, including scheduled flights and once-in-a-lifetimes trips from ten of our UK airport bases, our customers are guaranteed the best choice and flexibility when it comes to travelling to Iceland for a magical winter escape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grétar Garðarsson, Director of Airline Relations and Route Development at Keflavik Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome the first Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks flights to Keflavik Airport this winter season. We are also extremely happy about the capacity increase in the flights for this coming season.

“A 13% increase is phenomenal, and we look forward to greeting all Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks travellers while Icelanders will be flocking to flights to destinations such as Leeds and Newcastle where today’s flight are coming from. This capacity increase is a clear sign of the faith Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have in Iceland and a top destination.”