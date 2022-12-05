The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) is in attendance and a cordon is now in place at the scene of the incident in Glasgow Airport.

Police Scotland has confirmed members of the public and staff at Glasgow Airport have been evacuated from the check-in area to a nearby multi-storey car park following the discovery of a “suspicious item” in a bag.

The “suspicious item” was discovered in the airport security hall shortly before 6am on Monday morning. The emergency services, including Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 5.55am.

“As a precaution the check-in and security hall areas were closed to the public,” said Police Scotland. “ The EOD is in attendance and a cordon is now in place. Staff and members of the public have been moved from the check-in area to the multi-storey car park. Police and emergency services remain at the scene,” added Police Scotland.

Photographs and videos showing passengers draped in emergency insulating foil blankets on one of the floors of nearby multi-storey car park have been shared on social media. Many passengers have used Twitter to ask Glasgow Airport if their flight has been affected.

“The terminal’s check-in and central search areas are closed due to an ongoing incident and passengers have been moved outside the building to our covered car park. We are liaising with Police Scotland on site and will provide a further update when we can.” said Glasgow Airport shortly before 10am.

Some passengers affected by the incident have reportedly left Glasgow Airport to travel to Edinburgh with the hope of securing an alternative flight. A number of flights have been cancelled including British Airways flight BA9251A to Heathrow Airport, which was due to take off at 10.45am.

The check-in area remains closed as Police Scotland deal with the incident.

Have any flights been cancelled?

The following flights due to depart Glasgow Airport on Monday have been cancelled:

LoganAir - 10.15am - Barra

British Airways - 10.45am - London Heathrow

EasyJet - 11.05am - Amsterdam

LoganAir - 11.35am - Barra

Aer Lingus - 11.55am - Dublin

(10.50am - EasyJet - Paris - now estimated to depart at 4.00pm)

The following flights due to arrive at Glasgow Airport on Monday have been cancelled:

9.55am - LoganAir - Islay

11.00am - LoganAir - Tiree

11.05am - EasyJet - Manchester