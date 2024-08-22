Glasgow Airport: Major airline announces three new winter city breaks from Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major airline have announced a new Winter City Breaks programme from Glasgow Airport which is set to launch next year.

Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks have announced their biggest ever programme of Winter City Breaks which includes three new destinations which passengers can fly to from Glasgow Airport. The size and scale of next year’s programme makes it the companies’ biggest Winter City Breaks programme to date and it comes in response to strong demand from customers looking for culture, history, cuisine and sightseeing.

As part of the new expanded programme, holidaymakers will be able to fly to three new locations direct from Glasgow Airport from 2025 onwards which includes Rome, Krakow and Prague.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AFP via Getty Images

Jet2’s Winter City Breaks programme includes flights from Glasgow to the following new destinations which are listed as follows:

Rome - there will be two weekly flights to the Italian capital where you can explore the Colosseum and visit the Trevi Fountain.

Krakow - two weekly flights will be flying to the southern Polish city during Winter 2025/26

Prague - Jet2 will be running two weekly flights to the Czech capital situated on the banks of the Vltava River

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “While there is a lot of demand for this winter, we know that people are looking further ahead as well.

"That is why we have delivered what our customers and independent travel agency partners want and put a fantastic Winter City Breaks programme on sale today for 25/26 from Glasgow Airport.

"With a choice of three city break destinations on sale, it has never been so easy for holidaymakers in the region to explore some of the best European cities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Despite announcing this programme for Winter 25/26 City Breaks we are not done yet, and we will be announcing more exciting news about our Christmas Markets programme from Glasgow Airport for next year very soon.”

Passengers are now able to book flights and holidays to the three new locations from Glasgow here.