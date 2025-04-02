Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new twice-weekly service to Malta with Ryanair has taken off for the first time from Glasgow Airport.

Operating on Tuesday and Saturday’s passenger have increased flexibility and convience for travel to one of the Mediterranean’s most popular destinations.

Yesterday, (1st April, 2025), saw the first service to Malta depart from Glasgow Airport.

This eagerly anticipated addition marks Ryanair’s seventh route from Glasgow, complementing the airline’s current destinations of Alicante, Brussels, Dublin, Krakow, Malaga, and Wroclaw.

With Ryanair’s expansion, Glasgow Airport is excited to offer our passengers from Scotland’s largest city a convenient and direct option for experiencing Malta’s rich history, stunning coastline, and vibrant culture.

Mark Beveridge, Managing Director, Glasgow Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome Ryanair’s new direct service to Malta, which marks the airline’s seventh route from Glasgow Airport. This new connection will provide our passengers with greater flexibility and convenience when travelling to one of the Mediterranean’s most sought-after destinations.

“This latest addition further strengthens Glasgow Airport’s connectivity and offers Scottish travellers a fantastic opportunity to explore Malta’s rich history, stunning coastline, and vibrant culture. The twice-weekly service, operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays, is perfectly timed to cater to holidaymakers looking for short breaks, week-long stays, or extended getaways.

“Ryanair’s continued expansion at Glasgow Airport is a testament to the strong demand for international travel from our passengers.”