Holidaymakers at Glasgow Airport this summer are set to face disruption due to strike action.

It is now likely that staff at Glasgow Airport will walk out on strike after workers voted for strike action due to a row over pay. Unite confirmed this morning (Tuesday 2 July) that strike action was supported with an overwhelming majority as 98.5% of around 200 ICTS (UK) Limited workers at Glasgow Airport voted in favour of taking action.

The strike could begin as early as mid-July unless ICTS are able to offer an increased pay offer to workers with ICTS Central Search employees set to walk out who deal with people directly in security search areas and process them for flights.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members employed by ICTS at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports will not tolerate low pay.

“ICTS is a very profitable company, yet it is refusing to make our members a fair pay offer. Unite will back our ICTS members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite’s lead industrial officer for aviation in Scotland, Pat McIlvogue said: “Strike action is now inevitable because 300 ICTS workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have been left with no choice but to fight for what they deserve. “Without these workers, the airports simply can’t operate.”

Ahead of the strike ballot, the union has warned of potential security risks ahead of the summer holiday rush at Glasgow Airport due to understaffing and security staff being denied contractual breaks.

It claims there are growing incidents of fatigue, exhaustion, and stress due to staff working beyond six hours with no break.

ICTS Central Search employ around 250 workers who deal with passengers directly in the security search area, and process them for flights. The workers cover mobile patrols, control access posts, screen all deliveries and deal with emergency services at Glasgow Airport.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has been made aware of an alarming situation at Glasgow airport which not only impacts on the wellbeing of workers but the security of all passengers.”

“It is appalling that ICTS workers are being routinely denied their contractual breaks by management, and under no circumstances will this be tolerated.”