Glasgow Airport passengers face travel chaos during Easter holidays due to strikes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The strikes are set to have a ‘ripple-effect’ of disruption across Europe

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers travelling from Glasgow Airport next week (Wednesday 9 April) have been warned that they could expect disruption.

Flight attendants at EasyJet will walk out next week which could potentially cause a ‘ripple-effect’ of disrupted air journeys across the UK and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flight attendants belonging to Italian Federation of Transport Workers (FILT), the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL) and the Italian Union of Transport (UIL) will strike for a planned four hours, according to the Italian Ministry of Transport. The strikes are expected to take place between 10.30am and 2.30pm Italian local time.

Glasgow Airport

Travellers can currently fly to Agadir, Alicante, Amsterdam, Antalya, Barcelona, Belfast, Berlin, Birmingham, Bordeaux, Bristol, Crete, Cyprus, Dalaman, Enfidha, Faro, Fuerteventura, Geneva, Gran Canaria, Hurghada, Jersey, Kos, Lanzarote, London, Majorca, Malaga, Marrakech, Paris, Porto, Prague, Pula, Reus, Southampton Split and Tenerife South with EasyJet from Glasgow Airport.

Anton Radchenko, an international lawyer and CEO of compensation experts AirAdvisor, said: “Flight attendant strikes can be extremely damaging for an airline’s day-to-day operations.

“This is because flight attendants are a vital component in the service that commercial airlines provide, helping passengers to have a pleasant flight, but also ensuring safety equipment is working properly and demonstrating emergency procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Strikes can lead to services being short-staffed or unable to take-off, ultimately causing flights to be cancelled. This can create a ripple effect hitting other services that were relying on an aircraft and its crew being available for new flights in the intended destination. Equally, when flights are delayed, they can miss their departure slot, which might cause other services from the same airport to depart later than planned. So flights from the UK to Italy and vice versa can very easily be impacted.

“Trends suggest that staff strikes could be an industry-wide nightmare for airlines in 2025, with pilots and crew seeking better pay and working conditions across major European economies.

“In February, EasyJet pilots went on strike, while in late March, staff from Finland’s flagship airline, Finnair, walked out causing 70 flights to be cancelled in a single day.

“And airline staff strikes can prove to be extremely costly for airlines. This is because airlines may seek to draft in other staff to take the place of striking crew. But also due to the courts possibly viewing staff strikes as avoidable – and therefore passengers affected by disruption could be due compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The air passenger rights regulation entitles you to compensation of between £220 and £520 if your flight is delayed by more than three hours or cancelled, as a result of industrial action by airline staff.

“If your EasyJet flight on April 9 is cancelled or delayed, we strongly suggest collecting any written evidence like SMS or emails stating strikes as the reason. You can use AirAdvisor’s free compensation calculator to figure out what you might be owed, before filing a claim.”