Glasgow-based bag manufacturer announces sudden closure after 15 years in business

A much-loved Scottish bag manufacturer with premises in Glasgow has announced their sudden closure after 15 years in business.

Trakke who were based at SWG3 in Eastvale Place said that they had been forced to close their doors due to "rising costs, tax increases, and the unpredictable financial climate."

The business which was founded in 2010 had a commitment to ethical and sustainable Scottish manufacturing, had made all of their products in Scotland.

Alec Farmer, founder of Trakke said on Instagram: "We are closing. After 15 years in business, we are closing our doors.

"Manufacturing in Britain has always been tough, but over the last few years, it has become harder and harder to make ends meet. Now, rising costs, tax increases, and the unpredictable financial climate have made it untenable for us to continue operating.

"We are heartbroken. Trakke was founded on the principle that we would support British Manufacturing in an ethical and sustainable way - and we have stood by that.

"Since 2010, every single bag that we have ever produced was made right here in Scotland using some of the best materials available in the UK.

"Today, there are over 80,000 Trakke bags across every continent in the world. 80,000 bags were worn by over 50,000 people. For us, that’s pretty humbling. Each one of those bags has been built to last.

"Each one is crafted by a team of highly skilled and dedicated machinists who take pride in their work. Each one is sold to someone who believes in what we do. Believes in our design principles. Believes in our ethos.

"We have built this company together from the ground up. We would be nothing without our staff and nothing without you - our customers - who have supported us every step of the way. In doing so, you have allowed us to play a small part in your life.

"You have carried our bags with you every single day. You’ve taken us to work. You’ve taken us to school. You’ve taken us on holiday and on weekend breaks. You’ve taken us on first dates and wedding days. You’ve carried us up mountains, and to remote corners of the world.

"Trakke bags have seen it all. And that is a privilege we are eternally grateful for.

"So even though our journey is coming to an end, we have not failed. We have spent the last 15 years making things worth making. 15 years of doing what we love. And we are honoured that you have loved it too.

"Thank you for carrying us all this way."