Glasgow charity ball raises £16,000 for Breast Cancer Now

A Glasgow-based charity has raised a five-figure sum at it’s 2024 ball - in aid of a charity close to one of its founder’s heart.

Charity Heroes held their 2024 masquerade ball at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow on Friday 27 September and raised an incredible £16,000 to support people living with breast cancer.

The Glasgow-based charity’s Masquerade-themed event saw over 200 attendees bag a range of top prizes in aid of chosen charity, Breast Cancer Now. Go Radio’s breakfast DJ, Crofty, hosted the evening’s festivities while guests placed their bids on auction and raffle prizes including an overnight West End theatre trip to London, Glasgow Old Firm Derby ticket package, and a money-can’t-buy experience train journey across the Forth Rail Bridge accompanying the driver.

Fiona Irvine, founder of Charity Heroes, said: “The Charity Heroes 2024 Masquerade Ball was a true showstopper event raising over £16,000 to support those diagnosed with breast cancer. We understand this is a particularly challenging time for charities to fundraise, so to be able to secure over five-figures for a cause so close to us is admirable.

“We want to thank all our guests who attended on Friday that help us raise this incredible amount of money for Breast Cancer Now. This would not have been possible without your support. We’d also like to thank all of our supporters who donated auction and raffle prizes, and to all our suppliers, plus a special thank you to Go Radio’s Crofty, who stepped in at the eleventh hour to host the spectacular evening.”

The five- figure amount raised by Charity Heroes will help to improve support available for those diagnosed with breast cancer. This year’s charity was particularly close to the team’s hearts, with Jannine Russell, co-founder of Charity Heroes, previously receiving direct support from Breast Cancer Now.

Jannine comments: “I felt it was time for us to give something back to the charity that supported me through my own treatment. Breast Cancer Now brought me so many moments of joy throughout my cancer journey and helped me embrace life with open arms.

“The £16,000 we managed to raise on Friday will be a huge boost for the charity in helping others experiencing similar treatment as I was. I hope, with this donation, recipients will get to experience the same, wonderful support I had from Breast Cancer Now.”

Established in 2018, Charity Heroes has so far raised £141,000 for a range of causes all providing essential support to those in need, including Sepsis Research FEAT and the National Autistic Society Scotland.