Glasgow’s Cineworld branches are at risk of closure following a recent update from the company.

Three Cineworld branches in Glasgow are at risk of closure after the chain fell into administration last autumn. Cineworld are currently looking for a buyer to take over the entire business - which is currently £5billion in debt.

In an update over the weekend, Cineworld said a number of buyers are interested in acquiring the company, however the future of ‘such transactions remain uncertain’. If the cinema-chain remains unsold then 129 cinemas across the UK and Ireland will close, handing a severe blow to the industry

Cineworld - which employs around 28,000 workers globally - is still fully operational but has stated it needs to recover from bankruptcy protection soon. A spokesperson for Cineworld said: "The company has now received non-binding proposals from a number of potential transaction counterparties for some or all of the group’s business.

"The company is reviewing such proposals in conjunction with its advisers and key stakeholders and, whilst no decision has been made as to whether to pursue a sale transaction, and the terms of any such transaction remain uncertain, based on the proposals received to date, it is not expected that any sale transaction will provide any recovery for the holders of the company’s equity interests."

So, which cinemas in Glasgow are at risk of closure? Here’s everything you need to know.

Which Glasgow Cineworld cinemas are at risk of closure?

Glasgow is home to three Cineworld locations. Cinema’s at Parkhead, Renfrew Street, and Silverburn are all at risk of closure if the company does not recover from bankruptcy protection.

Why did Cineworld fall into administration?

Cineworld group - which owns Picturehouse as well as more international cinema companies - has suggested that its problems can be attributed to poor post-pandemic recovery and the limited number of blockbusters that are being shown in its 100 cinemas across the country.

Full list of 129 Cineworld cinemas at risk of closure

Cineworld operates 103 cinemas under the Cineworld brand across the UK and the Republic of Ireland and a further 26 under Picturehouse brand.

The Cineworld on Renfrew Street in Glasgow.

Cineworld cinemas at risk of closure