A petition has been launched that hopes to secure the future of a Glasgow landmark.

Andrew Hamilton launched the petition to save the under-threat Cineworld cinema on Renfrew Street after it was announced last week that the owners of the building were considering take back the property. Cineworld bosses warned that if that were to happen it was likely that the cinema would close.

The cinema, which is the tallest in the world, opened in 2001 on the site of the Apollo. The building is owned by Clydebankbridge Ltd, a subsidiary of the Irish cinema chain Omniplex.

There has been no timescale revealed for any action by Clydebankbridge Ltd, or whether it may result in job losses and even closure at the 18-screen multiplex.

However, the potential for closure of the cinema has led some to take action, with Andrew calling it a “monumental part of many people’s lives”.

Launching the petition, Andrew said: “If you have ever looked at the Glasgow skyline, you might have noticed the iconic cineworld cinema standing at 62 M (203FT) which is the tallest cinema in the world!

“This cinema has been a monumental part of many peoples lives , including mine with a lot of people making great memories here. However it has recently been rumoured that this cinema will be replaced as the owners deem it so.

“As someone who has spent much time here this deeply affects me and I would do anything to stop this from happening. Not only that but many of the employees' jobs would be at risk who treat us with respect every visit. This is why I've decided to start a petition to possibly keep the iconic cineworld in business.”

At the time of writing the petition has been signed by around 150 people. Whilst the petition hopes that greater uptake would see the buildings owners reconsider any actions that may result in the cinemas closure.