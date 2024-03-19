Road closures in Glasgow: City centre street to be closed for 10 weeks for "emergency repairs"
A part of Bath Street between Douglas Street and Pitt Street is to be closed for several weeks.
The street closed yesterday (March 18) due to a property in the area experiencing internal sewer flooding which has caused severe issues.
Scottish Water are set to carry out work on the sewer system having been given emergency permission by Glasgow City Council to close Bath Street.
They have warned that it is likely to be a complicated excavation process that will take around ten weeks to carry out.
Diversions are already in place with road users being encouraged to follow the diversion signs which have already been put in place.
A spokesperson from Scottish Water said: “We have been given emergency permission by Glasgow City Council to close Bath Street to allow the work to be carried out as quickly and safely as possible. “We appreciate it is going to be inconvenient for people living in and travelling through the city centre, but this really is the only way we can carry out the repair safely.
“We will work with affected businesses and residents to minimise the impact of the emergency works and we would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”
