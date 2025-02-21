Glasgow City Council agrees 7.5% tax rise - here's how much you will pay

Glasgow City Chambers. Picture: PA | PA

Council tax in Glasgow will rise by 7.5% and more than 200 cleansing jobs will be created, after the SNP and Greens agreed a budget deal.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City Council has approved its spending plans for 2025/26, which include an expansion of free school meals and an investment of around £7m in frontline services like street cleaning.

City treasurer Ricky Bell, SNP, said that Glaswegians were being asked “to contribute a bit more to this budget”, adding: “A bit more which leads to significant investment in cleansing, in teachers, in parks and in our weans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously agreed education cuts, which would have seen teaching jobs lost, have now been removed. But just over £25m of cuts and cost increases agreed for 2025/26 during last year’s budget meeting remain — and another £1.05m of savings have been signed off.

Investment in cleansing jobs will see 212 new workers while 100 more parking attendants are being employed to boost enforcement. Opening hours are being increased at five Glasgow Club swimming pools: Pollok, Castlemilk, Easterhouse, Drumchapel and North Woodside.

Cllr Bell said the budget was setting aside around £2m as leverage to borrow additional capital funding, with £38.5m to be invested.

That includes £20m in roads, pavements and cycleways, £10m for bringing empty property and land back into productive use — including the potential compulsory purchase of the Egyptian Halls on Union Street — and £3m to spend on parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another £1m will be used for rapid repairs and city centre improvements. Money will also be used to deal with dangerous concrete (RAAC) at Cardonald Library.

New savings include raising £200,000 through increased Pollok Park parking fees and saving £600,000 through the early closure of Blochairn recycling facility, which is being replaced with a new centre.

Planning application fees will increase from December 2024 to bring in £100,000 while withdrawing or reducing ground maintenance at some bowls venues will save £135,000.

One of the biggest increases in council tax for at least 20 years has been approved, as a freeze, subsidised by the Scottish Government, comes to an end in April. A Band D household will pay £1611 from April, before water charges — which are rising by almost 10% — are included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Bell, depute leader of the city’s SNP administration, said the SNP and Greens had reached a “solution in the best interest of our city”.

He said a rise in employers’ national insurance contributions wasn’t being fully funded by the UK Government, taking £10m out of the budget.

Cllr Bell added he believes the council “must fund the priorities of our constituents and it is for that reason that I need to ask Glaswegians to contribute a bit more to this budget”.

It commits to increase teacher numbers and provide universal free school meals to all of Glasgow’s primary pupils by the end of this council term, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free school meals will be extended to all pupils in P6 in 2025/26 using £1.8m, with a £3m commitment to include everyone in P7 in 2026/27. “This can be Glasgow’s game-changing moment supporting those thousands of families who are just about getting by,” the city treasurer said.

An extra £4m has been added to a contribution from the Scottish Government to create an £8m climate emergency fund, with plans to spend on solar panels for council buildings, nature-based preventative measures to address flooding issues and on greening and public realm improvements outside schools and care facilities.

There is also an additional £4m for the city’s health and social care partnership to support staffing in the “most under-pressure services”.

New neighbourhood “clean teams” in all 23 council wards are being created to focus on removing fly-tipping, de-littering, street sweeping, emptying overflowing bins and needle uplift. There will be 69 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight enforcement officers, five pest control operatives, 40 nightshift street scene workers, 50 parks staff and 40 more workers in “deep clean” teams will also be employed.

The £500,000 investment in increasing swimming pool opening hours will deliver an extra 10 hours per pool per week at the five venues, supporting access for family swimming. It will also fund opening Elder Park library on Sundays.

Just over £500,000 will go towards continuing to fund financial inclusion work in schools which has helped “parents and carers across Glasgow secure the millions of pounds in benefits and support which they’re entitled to”.

There is also £500,000 for a feminist city action fund, which will be used on responding to results of a public toilets consultation as well as investment in parks, lighting and street design. The council will spend £225,000 on taking forward Scotland’s first universal free public transport pilot scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour’s budget proposals included a 5% council tax rise. Cllr Jill Brown, Labour’s finance spokeswoman, said her group’s plans would have “built a budget that focuses on a stronger Glasgow”, cleaned up the city and gave “our young people the best chances in life through education”.

She added it takes a “whole new level of brass neck for the SNP to stand up and bemoan Westminster for not providing more funding for national insurance” when the Scottish Government had received a “record-breaking” £5.2bn increase from the UK Government.

Cllr Jon Molyneux, Greens co-leader, said he was relieved that both governments had “recognised things had to change after 14 years of austerity”.

“It is still a budget that is set against extremely challenging circumstances,” he added, highlighting the national insurance hike and “asylum-related pressures on our homelessness services”. “These do both sit at the door of the Westminster government.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Molyneux added: “The most recent Glasgow household survey told us that we needed to rebuild trust in local services which have toiled under years of austerity. This budget starts to do that, it needs to continue.”

The new council tax bands from April this year:

Band A: £1,074.00

Band B: £1,253.00

Band C: £1,432.00

Band D: £1,611.00

Band E: £2,116.68

Band F: £2,617.88

Band G: £3,154.88

Band H: £3,946.95