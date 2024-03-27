Glasgow City Council postpones extending evening parking charges to 10pm

A spokesperson from the Night Time Industries Association Scotland said: "The Night Time Industries Association Scotland welcomes Glasgow City Council's decision to postpone the evening parking charges policy that would significantly burden our night time economy. This move comes as a huge relief to our sector, which is already facing an immensely challenging trading environment. "We are hopeful that the reversal of this policy marks a first step towards Glasgow Council becoming more responsive to the concerns of businesses, consumers and workers as well as supporting the vitality of our night time economy and culture. "We extend our sincere appreciation to the Council for their reconsideration and swift action. This decision marks a positive step forward, and we look forward to continued collaboration to address the significant additional obstacles that recent policy decisions have created, and to work together in rebuilding a vibrant night time economy in Glasgow."