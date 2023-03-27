A new charge is set to be introduced by Glasgow City Council for electric vehicles

If you currently rely on any of the 306 electric car charging points across Glasgow, it’s about to cost you more money.

Glasgow City Council have confirmed that an electric vehicle (EV) charging tariff is to be introduced to the city from Tuesday 11 April.

This means there will be a connection fee as well as a rate for the electricity used for anyone connecting to one of the electric charging points.

The new tariffs will also be in conjunction with measures limiting the amount of time any driver can charge their vehicle at some of the points spread across the city.

If you use one of the rapid charging units, you will only be allowed to charge for one hour while the standard charging units will only allow for up to a four hour stay depending on where they are located.