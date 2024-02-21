Glasgow City Council to spend over £7 million on 'on-street' bin hubs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow City Council aims to spend £7.2 million towards the roll out of ‘on-street’ bin hubs, which have been piloted in Pollokshields.

There will be a number of bins for different rubbish including general waste, paper and cardboard and plastic and metals.

The £7.2 million capital investment for 2024 to 2025 was announced last week as city treasurer Ricky Bell presented the council’s three year budget.

Councillor Bell, SNP, said: “My budget invests to ensure that we can move more quickly to roll out our successful bin hub programme which has been trialled in areas in the city including in Pollokshields. And this funding will deliver the programme to almost 80,000 tenements over the next two years improving the service, helping our workforce and giving people back their back courts. ”

Other capital investment includes £8.9 million to speed up the installation of 30,000 LED street lights to reduce energy use and carbon emissions. Another £3.6 million revenue funding is to be spent on the programme.

Property investment will see £5.6 million capital spent on replacement boilers among other measures.

Roads will get a £4.9 million revenue cash boost during the year ahead with footpaths getting £1 million while £60,000 has been set aside to find more walls for legal graffiti.