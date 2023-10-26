Glasgow City Council urged to offer more bus stops for tourists

Glasgow’s SNP administration is being urged to offer more suitable places to pick up and drop off tourists who are visiting the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motion being presented to elected members this week by conservative councillor Thomas Kerr is asking the chief executive to explore replacement “set-down/pick up areas” for coach visitors while looking at what policy changes should take place to encourage more people to visit the city centre.

The local authority has been working to bring visitors into the city to enjoy attractions including museums, art galleries, music videos as well as Glasgow’s leisure and hospitality offerings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion reads: “Council recognises that those who visit our city do so using a variety of transport methods including train, plane and coach.

Prime retail locations such as Buchanan Street in Glasgow, above, are experiencing rental growth with low vacancy rates, according to the latest Lismore review.

“Council notes that due to its decision to close parts of George Square to traffic, many coach operators are no longer able to utilise the large parking spaces in front of the City Chambers as a set down and pick up area and, as a consequence of closing this area to traffic, there is no longer a similar area within the City Centre.

“Council notes its concern that the removal of this area, without a replacement, may be discouraging those using coaches and impact adversely on vital city centre footfall.”

The motion also asks council to recognise that many city centre retail, leisure and hospitality businesses are continuing to face significant business challenges and it is essential for the city centre economy – that all measures are taken to encourage visitors to come to Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s meeting, councillor Kerr said: “Glasgow’s SNP-led council must pull out all the stops to attract tourists to come to our city.

“The continued – and misguided – moves to stop traffic from entering parts of Glasgow are ultimately having a detrimental impact on our local economy.

“My motion seeks to change this and ensure those coach operators bringing people to explore all that we have to offer have a suitable place to pick-up passengers and set-down after travelling a long way. Our city centre businesses are struggling badly due to the global cost-of-living crisis and the after effects of the pandemic.

“They need a SNP council that is on their side and agreeing to seek a replacement area for operators would be a positive step in the right direction in supporting our economy.”