Glasgow City Council warns public after local authority hit by cyber attack
Services at the local authority are currently impacted by the cyber incident, which it said may have involved the theft of customer data.
The attack was discovered early in the morning of Thursday, 19 June. The council's ICT supplier CGI discovered malicious activity on servers managed by a third-party supplier.
Glasgow City Council said: “We are conducting an investigation into the incident, alongside Police Scotland, the Scottish Cyber Coordination Centre (SC3) and the National Cyber Security Centre.
“In the meantime, taking affected servers offline has disrupted a number of our day-to-day digital and online services.
“Glasgow City Council apologises for the anxiety and inconvenience this incident and the necessary response to it will undoubtedly cause.”
This is a breaking news story.