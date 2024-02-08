Glasgow City Council will introduce ban on pavement parking
Glasgow City Council has indicated it will follow Edinburgh's lead in banning cars from parking on pavements. Drivers will receive penalty charge notices of £100 "in the near future" after a new system is introduced to process the fines. Local authorities were given powers to stop vehicles from parking on pavements by the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019, which came into effect in December. The rules are designed to protect pavement users – especially those in wheelchairs or pushing buggies – who may be forced onto the road by vehicles taking up the pavement. Residents in neighbourhoods across the city, particularly tenement streets of the West End and Southside, regularly park on pavements to prevent blocking the road.
146 warning notices have already been issued to drivers across the city where problem parking has been identified - including streets in Springburn, Milton, Strathbungo, Barmulloch, Pollokshields, Shawlands and Battlefield.
Councillor Angus Millar, convener for transport, said: "The new powers that allow enforcement against pavement parking, double parking and parking next to dropped kerbs will help us tackle the many complaints we receive from concerned residents across the city."