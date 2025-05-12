Councillors are calling for a new Glasgow online one-stop shop for people to learn more about food growing and reduce waste as World Hunger Day approaches on May 28.

A recent council report warned more people are expected to face food poverty in Glasgow amid rising supermarket prices unless there is a ‘step change.’

Local SNP politicians are bringing a motion forward next week on the problem – calling for the two-child limit on benefits to be scrapped and the reversal of planned disability cuts by the Government.

The motion also demands an urgent date to be set for a visit to the UK from UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food.

The motion is to ask the council’s chief executive “to action an online resource for the public and communities providing them with a one stop shop to engage with the council in a user friendly, streamlined way to support action from food waste to food growing.”

Cardonald Councillor Elaine McSporran who is to present the motion on Thursday at a full council meeting said: “While making sure people are able to eat good’ healthy, nutritious and high-quality food is important, making sure people have enough money to buy any food at all must be at the heart of policy.

“It’s completely unacceptable that anyone is forced to turn to a food bank, and we’ll continue to campaign for systemic change until everyone has enough money coming in to keep pace with the rising cost of essentials like food and housing.”

She added: “Despite our 10 Year Food plan and ongoing investment by the SNP in Glasgow in food projects across the city including over £2m this year in our Holiday Programme that keeps kids fed and ensures they have fun and parents and carers can have peace of mind, hunger is rising because of Labour’s policies.”

North East Councillor Donna McGill said: “As a newly elected member tackling poverty and hunger was one of the main reasons for me putting myself forward as an SNP candidate to be councillor. Like the Cardonald Ward, Glasgow North East has some grassroots groups like the Ruchazie Pantry and St Paul’s Youth Project who are transforming the food system in Glasgow to one that is fair, resilient and environmentally sustainable. ”

​Food-bank volunteers help provide a lifeline for people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis

The motion praised work taking place in the city to help ease food poverty.

It said: “Council commends the work of the Glasgow Food Policy Partnership which coordinates a range of partners involved in the Food Plan including the Council who believe that a fairer, healthier, more sustainable and resilient food system would make Glasgow an even better city to live in.

It added: “Council believes that this is exampled by initiatives ranging from the £2.2million investment in the Glasgow Holiday Programme supporting nearly 59 organisations covering all wards in the city to deliver this vital work benefiting an estimated 19,000 plus children over the next year, and, to Taste the Place, created by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce and Glasgow 850 and partnering with over 40 eateries representing 23 cuisines, as part of the city’s 850th anniversary celebrations celebrating Glasgow’s rich cultural heritage and diverse food scene.”

The motion also asks the council’s chief executive to contact the UK Government over ‘austerity policies’ and invite the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food to Glasgow.

It said: “Council further agrees to instruct the chief executive to write to the UK Government to highlight the negative impact of their austerity policies on hunger and Glasgow’s communities and the need to reverse them, the need to improve food systems, and to confirm a visit date for the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food.

“Council also instructs the chief executive to write to the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food welcoming him to visit Glasgow and meet the council, communities and stakeholders who are tackling hunger in Glasgow.”