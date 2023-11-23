Glasgow Clan stars launch Christmas charity single

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The track Clantastic Christmas was launched today (Thursday November 23) and features the professional ice hockey stars singing on the song’s catchy chorus. It’s the first time a British ice hockey club has released their own original charity fundraising Christmas single specially written for them. The song, along with a B-side second track called The Club Mix – which has Christmas messages from the players to the Clan’s Purple Army fans – is now available to purchase on all the usual download and streaming platforms.

Money raised from the sale of the two tracks is being donated to The Renfrewshire Toybank charity, which provides thousands of Christmas gifts every year to disadvantaged children and young people up to the age 18. Glasgow Clan managing director, Gareth Chalmers said: “We think Clantastic Christmas is a great Christmas song and I’m sure the fans will too. It’s a very upbeat and catchy tune. “I’d encourage people to download or stream the tracks, as we want to raise as much money as possible for a very good cause – the Renfrewshire Toybank appeal, who do tremendous charitable work for children and young people. “The players loved being in the studio and recording the song’s chorus and we discovered that a few of them are really quite good singers!” The music and lyrics for Clantastic Christmas was written for the Clan by Clan’s PR consultant, Norman Macdonald and the track was produced by well-known Glasgow-based musician, Jim Keilt. Lead vocalist is Gerry McLaughlin, the Clan’s commercial director, who has previously acted on television and has been a vocalist in local bands.

Lauren Roy-Sutherland, from the Renfrewshire Toy Bank said: “We’re over the moon to be the beneficiary of The Clan’s Christmas single.

“We love it and cannot wait for everyone to hear it and sing along and who knows, maybe it will turn out to be a Christmas number one!

“People who download or stream the track are not just making a donation to our charity, they’re are getting a catchy tune to listen to into the bargain.

“We would kindly ask for people to buy the single and they’ll be giving something to local children who may otherwise go without this Christmas.