The 23rd edition of the Games will host the largest-ever Para sport programme at a Commonwealth Games and welcome 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories between 23 July and 2 August. Over 10 days and 133 sessions of sport — including more than 50 medal sessions — the city will come alive with exhilarating competition and unforgettable moments of sporting drama.

Boasting the largest ever Swimming and Para Swimming, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, and 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball competitions in Commonwealth history, 215 gold medals will be up for grabs across 10 sports and six Para sports. With such a packed programme, Glasgow 2026 is promising an altogether brilliant celebration of the very best of world-class sport.

From thrilling finals to historic moments, the competition schedule reveals when and where the action will unfold across four of the city’s iconic venues—helping fans plan their perfect Games experience, at one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar next summer.

Today’s announcement is especially timely, as fans have less than 48 hours left to register at Glasgow2026.com for exclusive access to the ticket pre-sale starting 21 October – deadline for registrations is 23:59 on Thursday 16 October. With general ticket sales opening on 30 October, knowing the schedule now means supporters can secure seats for their favourite sports and key medal events.

The events will be hosted at six key Glasgow locations and sporting venues.

The starting gun for the first sporting event will be fired on 24 July, launching ten days of thrilling competition. Fourteen medals will be awarded on opening day of the Games, with the very first going to Para Powerlifting in the SEC Armadillo, marking the first time a Para sport has opened the medal tally at a Commonwealth Games.

Just next door at the SEC Centre, the adrenaline kicks in with eight thrilling days of Boxing, with preliminary bouts in men’s and women’s weight categories. Meanwhile, the fast-paced spectacle of 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball tips-off on the centre court; a brilliant addition to the Games since Glasgow 2014, now bigger and bolder than ever after its record-breaking success at Birmingham 2022.

Across the city in the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, nine swimming finals will be contested and Scottish fans will be hoping that Duncan Scott (SCO) and Stephen Clegg

(SCO) kick-off the host nation’s medal hopes on the opening night of competition. In the Arena, Team England will no doubt be aiming for a fourth consecutive gold in the Men’s Team Final in Artistic Gymnastics, having begun their unbeaten run in the event right here in Glasgow, back in 2014.

On Day Two (25 July) the first centre pass will be thrown in the highly anticipated Netball competition, when 12 of the best teams in the world go head-to-head across nine days of fiercely contested competition in The Hydro. In the Arena, Team England will be looking to defend their Artistic Gymnastics title in the Women’s Team Final, continuing their dominance from Birmingham 2022, whilst in the pool eight gold medals will be in contention in another stunning night at Tollcross International Swimming Centre, with Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth champion Adam Peaty (ENG) potentially securing his first medal of Glasgow 2026 in the 100m breaststroke final.

The following day (26 July) will see more history being made as the first-ever Commonwealth medals for women in the 1,500m freestyle are awarded, with Olympic 10km silver medallist and reigning Open Water World champion (5km and 10km) Moesha Johnson (AUS) hoping to switch back to the pool to claim a historic title. Meanwhile, the Arena will host the Men and Women’s Individual All-Around Gymnastics Final, where Games Ambassador Jake Jarman (ENG) could aim to retain the Commonwealth title he claimed in Birmingham four years before.

Fans might want to book Monday 27 July off work, as it’s set to be one of the most competitive days of the Games, featuring sporting heroes in action across eight sports – 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Artistic Gymnastics, Athletics and Para Athletics, Bowls and Para Bowls, Boxing, Netball, Swimming and Para Swimming, and Weightlifting.

It marks the beginning of an incredible and highly anticipated Athletics and Para Athletics programme at Scotstoun Stadium, with hopes high that Team Scotland and Glasgow 2026 Games Ambassador, Eilish McColgan (SCO), defends her 10,000m title on home soil. In the pool, the Men’s 800m Freestyle makes its Commonwealth debut, whilst Husnah Kukundakwe (UGA) could be seeking Uganda’s first-ever Commonwealth Para Swimming medal in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke SB8, adding to a day rich in firsts. Fans will also be hoping to watch Team England’s Adam Peaty successfully defend his 50m breaststroke title.

28 July brings a jam-packed schedule with an incredible 27 medals on offer and will see the fastest runners in the Commonwealth crowned at Scotstoun Stadium, in the Men’s and Women’s 100m finals. Will we see Jamaica’s new sprint king Oblique Seville add a Commonwealth title to the World gold he won earlier this year and could it be a show down between Team England’s Dina Asher-Smith and Amy Hunt in the women’s race?

In the pool, tensions will be high in an exciting Mixed Medley Relay, whilst in the Arena, the Artistic Gymnastics programme concludes, with Team England’s men hoping to sweep all titles and go one better than their Birmingham 2022 performance. In the SEC Centre, 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball competitions reach their semi-final stages, with Games Ambassador Robyn Love hoping to lead Team Scotland into medal contention.

On 29 July, 26 medals will be decided including the finals of both 3x3 formats. At Tollcross Swimming Centre, fans could witness a Home Nations showdown in the Men’s 200m Freestyle, with swimmers from Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales all vying for the podium. In Athletics, the Women’s Heptathlon reaches its dramatic conclusion – could we see double Commonwealth champion and former world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson (ENG) retain her back-to-back titles from Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022? On the track, Sammi Kinghorn OBE (SCO) could be aiming to better her Birmingham 2022 bronze in the T54 1,500m adding to her already extensive collection of World and European medals.

Day Seven (30 July) features the Women’s 5,000m final, where Kenya’s dominance may continue. It will be a night of sprints in Para Athletics as Commonwealth crowns are claimed in Men’s T12 100m and Women’s T45-47 100m finals. Weightlifting concludes in the SEC Armadillo, with Games Ambassador Emily Campbell of Team England bidding to defend her Commonwealth title. Netball wraps up its group stage in The Hydro, with fierce competition expected for knockout places in front of thousands of fans.

Over in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, could Olympic, European and World medallist Neah Evans (SCO), go one better than Birmingham 2022 and secure her first ever Commonwealth title as part of Team Scotland’s Team Pursuit squad, on the very boards that inspired her to take up the sport in 2014?

Day Eight (31 July) brings another thrilling schedule to Scotstoun Stadium. The Men’s and Women’s 200m finals promise lightning-fast speed, alongside the Women’s 800m, the Men’s Decathlon and the return of the Women’s T38 Long Jump, last seen at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

All eyes could be on Australia’s sprint sensation Gout Gout - can he smash his own national record of 20.02 seconds in the 200m? And could the Women’s 800m deliver another unforgettable showdown between Team England’s Georgia Hunter-Bell and Keely Hodgkinson, fresh from their silver and bronze wins at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo last month?

Over at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, fans will enjoy the Keirin and head-to-head sprints, while Judo begins in the SEC Centre, with host nation Scotland looking to better their four brilliant medals in Birmingham 2022, on home soil.

1 August —dubbed Super Saturday—is the most action-packed day of the Games, with 44 gold medals to be won across Athletics and Para Athletics, Boxing, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, and Judo. 14 gold medals will be awarded at Boxing in the SEC Centre, with all men’s and women’s finals on the same day, whilst fans at Scotstoun Stadium will witness the final of the Commonwealth Mile, which replaces the traditional 1,500m and returns to the programme for the first time since 1966. With Team Scotland’s strong middle-distance pedigree across both men’s and women’s events, home fans will be hoping for glory following standout performances at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, including Jake Wightman’s stunning 1,500m silver.

Across town in The Hydro, Netball reaches the semi-final stage, while in the SEC Centre, Bowls and Para Bowls will also host semi-finals in Women’s Singles, Men’s Pairs, Para Men’s B6-B8 Pairs and Para Women’s B6-B8 Pairs.

The final day of competition, 2 August, promises to be a spectacular conclusion to an unforgettable sporting programme. Netball will crown its Commonwealth champions, while the Women’s Keirin in Track Cycling could deliver a dramatic Home Nations showdown.

In the SEC Centre, Bowls and Para Bowls will award medals in Women’s Singles, Men’s Pairs and Para Men’s and Women’s B6-B8 Pairs wrapping up a brilliant 10-day competition, whilst over on the Judo mats, double Commonwealth champion Sarah Adlington may be on the hunt for a historic third gold, 12 years after her triumph on home soil at Glasgow 2014. Could this be the perfect moment to bring the curtain down on ten days of exhilarating and exciting sport?

Scotland’s three-time Paralympic Wheelchair Basketball player and Birmingham 2022 athlete, Robyn Love said: “Scottish fans, they get behind their teams, but they also love an underdog and the Commonwealth Games is full of them, so there's no doubt they're going to be cheering all the teams on and show them a lot of support.”

Seven-time Commonwealth Games Swimming gold medallist, Chad le Clos from South Africa said, “The Commonwealth Games means everything to me because my first senior team was at Delhi 2010, when I was a really young boy and then Glasgow 2014 was incredible, winning seven medals despite the pressure I felt after (winning gold at) London 2012. I remember the crowds were amazing in terms of support, Scotland was terrific and I’m sure it will be exactly the same for Glasgow 2026, which will be iconic. It will be my fifth Games and I still have a lot of fight and hunger left in me.”

Team England’s Emily Campbell, Olympic, World and reigning Commonwealth Weightlifting champion is looking forward to the infamous Glasgow crowd “Glaswegians are just such great fun. They’re going to put on a fantastic Games. I know a lot of people who were there in 2014 and they say just how incredible it was. I know they’re going to want to make it even noisier in 2026. I know it’ll be exciting. The group chat is already popping off with everyone excited to get tickets.”

Phil Batty OBE, Chief Executive of Glasgow 2026 said: “The announcement of the full sport schedule brings to life the huge scale of competition planned for Glasgow 2026. With 215 medals across over 130 sessions in incredible venues across the city, these Games will showcase the very best in global sport. With some of the biggest names set to compete, we have an exhilarating and exciting sport programme, guaranteed to make history next summer.

“With our Glasgow and Scotland ticket pre-sales next week, we’re expecting huge demand and there is only 48hrs left to register for your front row seat. The full public on sale will then take place on 30 October 2025 and I know we’ll see incredible crowds across all of our venues for the full ten-day competition with an atmosphere that will be electric. Don’t miss your chance to be at the heart of the action, we are giving fans a simple message … register for one of our exclusive pre-sales by 23:59 on Thursday 16 October to be the first in line for the biggest sporting event in the UK in 2026.”

Katie Sadleir CNZM, Chief Executive of Commonwealth Sport, said: “Glasgow 2026 continues to push the boundaries of innovation. The inclusion of the Commonwealth Mile brings a wonderful sense of history and nostalgia, reimagined for a new generation of fans and athletes. Moving Bowls and Para Bowls indoors for the first time reflects the creative thinking behind these Games, and after a fantastic debut in Birmingham, it’s brilliant to see 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball expanding in response to their incredible popularity. Just as importantly, the continued integration of Para sport throughout the wider programme underlines our commitment to inclusion and equality, which sits at the heart of the Commonwealth Games.”

Tickets for Glasgow 2026 go on sale in a week’s time with anyone registered with Glasgow 2026 and has a G-postcode accessing the exclusive pre-sale at 12 noon on 21 October. Scotland residents registered with Glasgow 2026 will access their exclusive pre-sale at 12 noon on 24 October with UK and international fans on the Glasgow 2026 database accessing tickets from 12 noon on 27 October. Tickets will go on general release at 12 noon on Thursday 30 October.

With just 48 hours left to register, fans can gain access to the exclusive pre-sale for tickets at glasgow2026.com.