A Shettleston councillor is calling for action to be taken to tackle the “scourge” of potholes in the East End reported to Glasgow City Council.

What’s happening? Conservative group leader councillor Thomas Kerr says that recent figures released to local councillors shows that Shettleston had the highest level of reported potholes in Glasgow outside the city centre during the week.

Pothole reports: On Wednesday, September 22 there were 31 pothole reports recorded in the last 28 days, compared to just nine in Drumchapel/Anniesland and 13 in Cardonald.

On Thursday 23 September, the data had been updated with 30 pothole complaints in the Linn Ward and 28 in Shettleston.

Councillor Kerr says he would like to see further resources allocated to address potholes in the East End of the city which he claims are causing significant hardship for hard pressed Shettleston motorists.

In response to the concerns the local authority said road conditions in Shettleston were “in line with the rest of the city”, and pointed out that the same incident could be reported multiple times.

Mr Kerr said: “These figures will come as no surprise to Shettleston residents who are used to being treated as an afterthought by Glasgow City Council.

“These potholes aren’t just a nuisance, they are both dangerous and costly for hard working commuters just trying to get to work and go about their business.

“Communities across the East End are doing their bit by reporting these potholes but the truth is that the council doesn’t have the resources to address what is a growing crisis.”

What’s being done? Glasgow City Council says there is a programme of work in place to repair roads in the Shettleston ward and that work will be progressing in the weeks ahead.

A spokesman said : “Reports from the public that highlight a fault with the road surface are fully welcomed as this information supports our efforts to keep the city’s road network in good condition.

“But we do not control how and when these reports are made and the same incident can be reported on multiple occasions.