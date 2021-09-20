Glasgow Councillor calls for “anti Catholic” marches to be banned

A Glasgow councillor has called for “anti Catholic” marches to be banned as thousands attended Orange parades in the city at the weekend.

Police in Glasgow release statement ahead of Saturday's Orange march

What’s happening? SNP Councillor Ruairi Kelly wants Police Scotland and the Scottish Government to tackle anti-Irish racism. He recently prepared a council motion asking both organisations to work with the local authority to remove “outpourings of hate” from city streets.

Councillor Kelly posted on social media: “There should be no anti-Catholic marches in Scotland and I would be delighted if we had the legislative power to ban them.”

The Glasgow North East politician told the local democracy reporting service: “A balance needs to be found between the right to peaceful assembly and minimising disruption to people’s lives while also dealing with the anti-Catholic and anti-Irish racism that is witnessed at many of the events.

“I get the feeling that people have reached a point where they are not prepared to accept this as part and parcel of life in the city and we need to see positive steps taken to address this by those with the power to do so.”

Councillor Kelly’s motion was not heard at the most recent council meeting after time ran out but the SNP group intend to discuss the matter at a later date.

Why it matters: A separate online petition demanding Glasgow City and other councils stop Orange walks has now attracted 27,000 signatures. Police made a number of arrests following accusations of alleged sectarian singing during the processions in the city on Saturday. The Orange Order has said it is not anti-Catholic.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow described “outbreaks of racist and sectarian singing by some of those attending to support the Orange Order processions” as “utterly unacceptable.”