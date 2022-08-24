Rab Wardell’s partner, Katie Archibald, fought tirelessly to save his life.

Mountain bike rider Rab Wardell has passed away at the age of 37.

The shocking news comes just two days after the athlete competed in, and won at the Scottish MTB XC Championships.

South Cycling confirmed the sad news via a statement on Tuesday.

Shortly before his death, Rab Wardell claimed victory at the Scottish MTB XC Championships (Photo: Scottish Cycling)

“We are devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker and former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away today,” a spokesperson said.

They added: “We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love and support to his family, friends and all those in our community who knew him. We ask that you respect Rab’s family’s privacy at this incredibly sad time.”

The former Commonwealth Games cyclist appeared on BBC Scotland’s The Nine programme on Monday evening to talk about his win at Kirroughtree Forest on Sunday 21 August.

The mountain biker, and Glasgow local, had been racing since he was a teenager but only turned professional earlier this year.

British Cycling described his win as a ‘show of incredible resilience’.

Six-time Olympic gold medallist, Sir Chris Hoy tweeted about the news, saying: “Can’t believe this. Utterly heartbreaking. Rest in peace Rab.”

How did Rab Wardell pass away?

Rab Wardell travels along the 95-mile West Highland Way.

It was confirmed that Rad Wardell, aged 37, went into cardiac arrest while lying in bed.

His partner Katie Archibald was there and tried to save him and Archibald confirmed that paramedics couldn’t restart his heart after they arrived within minutes.

What has partner Katie Archibald said?

Wardell’s partner Katie Archibald, who won track cycling gold medals at Tokyo 2020 and Rio 2016, took to twitter on Wednesday to confirm the tragic news that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The tweet read: “I think you’ve heard that Rab died yesterday morning, I still don’t understand what’s happened; if this is real; why he’d be taken now – so healthy and happy.

“He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn’t bring him back.

"Mine stopped with it. I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he’s gone. I can’t describe this pain." she added.